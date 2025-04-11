In this world of social media, there are several star kids who have become internet sensations, but there are still a few actors who have managed to keep their lives private

In this world of the internet, where people want to know everything about their favourite celebrities, with the paparazzi culture growing and celebrity kids getting spotted, fans always demand more. In this world of social media, there are several star kids who have become internet sensations, but there are still a few actors who have managed to keep their lives private. From Deepika Padukone to Rani Mukerji, let's look at actresses who have managed to keep their little ones away from the limelight.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were not among the celebs who chose privacy for their child from the beginning. They even formally introduced her to the paparazzi. However, after the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident, the couple decided to keep their daughter, Raha, away from the media. Alia and Ranbir urged the paparazzi to avoid clicking pictures of their daughter. The actress also stressed that if Raha does get captured, she requested the paps to post the photo with a heart emoji covering her face. Alia clarified that while the couple doesn’t plan on taking the legal route, they will have no choice but to do so if people don’t comply with their request.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh



Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married in 2018, welcomed their first child on September 8 at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the couple wrote in a joint post, "Welcome Baby Girl." Since then, they have kept their daughter away from any public appearances. DeepVeer even invited the media to celebrate her birth and requested them to refrain from clicking her pictures.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vayu, on August 20, 2022, and since then, the two have made sure that they don't allow pictures of their little one to be leaked. They also share pictures with him on social media but have made sure that Vayu's face isn't visible to the world.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the two who are the most strict when it comes to their kids. The couple, who recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, has made it very clear to the world that they want their two kids away from social media. After the birth of their first child, Vamika, the couple had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight. They said, “We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins, Jai and Gia, in 2021. Ever since then, the couple has been enjoying their life as parents. She keeps sharing glimpses of their fun times; however, she has refrained from posting pictures of them on social media.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi are parents of two, a boy and a girl, Mehr and Guriq. It is not like Neha hasn't shared pictures of her kids, but she still maintains the idea of not exposing them much to the world. Earlier in one of her interviews, Neha had said, "I think it is still one glimpse and goes. I am still in a phase where I want to keep them under wraps and protect them.”

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani has made headlines for her amazing work, but when it comes to her personal life, she has always kept it to herself. Rani Mukerji’s daughter, Adhira, and husband, Aditya Chopra, never get papped. During one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan 8, talking about her decision of keeping her daughter away from the limelight, Rani had said, “I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people. They really love me because they kind of respect that, and they know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is and it was our decision together that we didn’t want Adira to get photographed. All this while whenever I travel they always wait till Adira goes into the airport and then they click my pictures.”