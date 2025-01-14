Poco Loco is celebrating Coldplay’s much-awaited performance in Mumbai with a brand-new cocktail menu inspired by the band’s legendary hits

Poco Loco is celebrating Coldplay's much-awaited performance in Mumbai with a brand-new cocktail menu inspired by the band's legendary hits.

Syncing the love for music with the joy of savouring exquisite cocktails, Poco Loco is celebrating Coldplay’s much-awaited performance in Mumbai with a brand-new cocktail menu inspired by the band’s legendary hits.

Diner can immerse themselves in Coldplay's magic as the popular Spanish-Mexican restaurant crafts a lineup of drinks that are as extraordinary as their songs. Each cocktail is designed to reflect the spirit and essence of the band’s most iconic tracks, letting you experience their music in a whole new way.

Begin the night with The Scientist, a gin-based drink paired with blueberry purée and molecular fruit pearls for a touch of science-inspired artistry. Next, enjoy Yellow, a sunny mix of pineapple juice, vodka, and prosecco, garnished with lemon zest and edible gold dust to make you go “all yellow.” Sky Full of Stars dazzles with a combination of vodka, blue curaçao, and elderflower liqueur, brought to life with edible glitter and white pearls that perfectly resemble a starlit sky.



Hum all weekend long with Hymn for the Weekend, a smoky concoction of dark rum, spiced whiskey, coffee, and hazelnut liqueur, garnished with a smoked cinnamon stick. Missed out on concert tickets? Let Fix You soothe your soul with a blend of Baileys ice cream, whiskey, chamomile tea, honey syrup, and vanilla, garnished with dried chamomile flowers and a honey-drizzled rim. Lastly, escape to Paradise, a tropical mix of coconut rum, tequila, pineapple juice, and passion fruit purée, complemented by blue curaçao and garnished with edible orchids and hibiscus flowers.

If you didn’t score tickets to the concert, then Poco Loco’s Coldplay playlist aims to fill the air with fun, so you can still vibe to their music while enjoying the inspired drinks.