Western Railway issues revised timings for some passenger trains; check details here

Updated on: 17 April,2025 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The timings of Train No 19255 Surat–Mahuva Express have been revised: it will now depart from Surat at 9.30 pm instead of 10 pm, and arrive in Mahuva (Saurashtra) at 9.40 am instead of 10.05 am

The Western Railway has changed the timings of a few passenger trains from Sunday, April 20. Representational pic

The Western Railway has changed the timings of a few trains from Sunday, April 20. The details of the revised train timings are given below:


Train No 19255 Surat–Mahuva Express (from Sunday, April 20)


The train will now depart from Surat at 9.30 pm instead of 10 pm, and arrive in Mahuva (Saurashtra) at 9.40 am instead of 10.05 am.


Train No 12903 Mumbai Central–Amritsar Golden Temple Express (from Sunday, April 20)

The train will arrive/depart Vadodara station at 11.34 pm/11.44 pm instead of 11.39 pm/11.49 pm.

Train No 20949 Ahmedabad–Ektanagar Jan Shatabdi Express

The timings of Train No 20949 Ahmedabad–Ektanagar Jan Shatabdi Express has been revised: it will arrive/depart Vadodara station at 4.43 pm/4.46 pm instead of 4.46 pm/4.49 pm. (This train has been temporarily cancelled till further orders)

Train No 19007 Surat–Bhusaval Passenger (from Sunday, April 20)

Train No 19007 Surat–Bhusaval Passenger will depart from Surat at 5 pm instead of 5.10 pm (this train currently departs from Udhna instead of Surat till further orders)

Train No 69169 Surat–Nandurbar MEMU (from Sunday, April 20)

The timings of Train No 69169 Surat–Nandurbar MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) has been revised: it will depart from Surat at 6.10 pm instead of 6.15 pm. (This train currently departs from Udhna instead of Surat till further order)

Train No 22967 Ahmedabad-Prayagraj Express (from April 24)

Train No 22967 Ahmedabad-Prayagraj Express will arrive/depart Nandurbar station at 10.50 pm/10.55 pm instead of 10.45 pm/10.50 pm.

Train No 20929 Udhna–Banaras Express (from April 25)

The timings of Train No 20929 Udhna–Banaras Express Express has been revised: the train will arrive/depart Nandurbar station at 10.50 pm/10.55 pm instead of 10.45 pm/10.50 pm.

Passengers can check the detailed information and halt timings of intermediate stations on visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

