The available spaces include 40,000 square feet large floor plates to smaller kiosks of about 100 square feet. The commercial spaces are strategically located in high footfall areas of the metro stations and attracted prominent bidders across various sectors

Representational pic

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) awarded 1.3 lakh square feet of retail commercial space at 27 Mumbai Metro Line-3 stations. These spaces, offered through an open tender process, cater to diverse commercial segments, including office food & beverage (F&B), retail, banking ATMs, and vending machines.

The available spaces include 40,000 square feet large floor plates to smaller kiosks of about 100 square feet. The commercial spaces are strategically located in high footfall areas of the metro stations and attracted prominent bidders across various sectors. Major retail players such as Tata Trent, India Retail & Hospitality, Naman Group Rozeus Retail, Mystical Group and individual brands like Amar Tea, Warna Sahakari, Delicia Foods, and Chitale Bandhu participated in the bid. The response underscores the attractiveness of the location, the exclusivity of large spaces, and the high anticipated ridership once the metro line is fully operational. The annual lease rentals from this transaction would offset the O&M cost and JICA loan repayments. The Non-Fare Box Revenue (NFBR) transactions are being facilitated by Auctus Advisors.

“By maximising revenue from non-fare sources, we can keep ticket fares in check, ensuring that the metro remains affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the public. This is critical to making public transport in Mumbai more sustainable and promoting its use. As more and more passengers opt for environment-friendly modes of transportation, we will contribute to decongesting the city and improving Mumbai's liveability ranking," said Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, MMRCL, on the development.

Mumbai Metro lines 7 and 2A receive CCRS nod for full-speed operations

In a significant milestone for Mumbai's metro network, the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS), New Delhi, has granted safety certification for the regular operation of Mumbai Metro Line-7 (Red Line) and Metro Line-2A (Yellow Line). This certification marks the successful compliance with all conditions set during the provisional authorisation, enabling unrestricted operations at a full capacity speed of 80 kmph — an increase from the previous temporary speed limits of 50 to 60 kmph at certain locations.

Both lines, operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), play a crucial role in reducing congestion on Mumbai’s busiest routes. Metro Line-2A stretches 18.6 km from Dahisar to DN Nagar, with 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 spans 16.5 km from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East), with 13 stations. Together, they cater to over 2.5 lakh daily passengers, with cumulative ridership exceeding 15 crore since the start of operations.

MMRDA has implemented cutting-edge technology on these lines, including driverless-capable trainsets, CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling, platform screen doors, and advanced ticketing systems. These initiatives demonstrate MMRDA's commitment to creating a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient metro network, aligning with the Hon. Chief Minister’s vision of “Mumbai in Minutes.”

Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “The regular authorization for Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a step closer to transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with an efficient transport network. This achievement reflects our government’s commitment to providing sustainable, time-saving, and eco-friendly mobility options for Mumbaikars. With this development, we are delivering on our promise to make Mumbai’s public transport system the backbone of its progress.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA, Shri Eknath Shinde, added, “Mumbai’s metro expansion is a game-changer for the city, and the regular authorization of Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a testament to MMRDA’s dedication to its vision. This development will significantly reduce congestion on key routes and improve the quality of life for commuters. We remain committed to further developing Mumbai’s metro network to meet the demands of our ever-growing city.”

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee stated, “This milestone reflects MMRDA’s relentless efforts to adhere to the highest safety standards and operational excellence. The removal of speed restrictions and the safety certification by CCRS will enhance the metro experience and help achieve our goal of ‘Mumbai in Minutes.’”