As part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', the British rock group has three shows scheduled at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21

Coldplay. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Coldplay concert: 1,000 cops to be deployed at venue in Navi Mumbai x 00:00

Nearly 1,000 cops will be deployed to maintain law and order during the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra, the police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Nearly 45,000 fans are expected to attend the event, for which elaborate security arrangements have been made, said a release by the Navi Mumbai police.

The release said 70 officers and 434 policemen will be inside the stadium as part of their bandobast. Also, 21 officers and 440 policemen will be deployed outside the stadium each day, it said.

Heavy vehicles from Uran, Nhavasheva, Pune and Thane have been banned in the area during these days. The Thane city police have also issued similar directives, restricting the movement of heavy vehicles within their jurisdiction, according to the PTI.

There are designated parking areas during the event, the release added.

The British band who will be performing in India this month has arrived in the country.

With their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India touching down in Mumbai on January 18th, 19th and 21st, 2025, at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Coldplay is set to create moments where dreams come alive. Whether it’s shouting the chorus of ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ under a real starlit night or feeling the bittersweet ache of ‘Fix You’ alongside thousands of fans, every moment promises to be magic.

The railways will operate exclusive local trains next week in view of the Coldplay concert to be held in Navi Mumbai. A full tariff paid local train has been booked by the organiers of the Coldplay shows to ferry those who have booked their tickets. Besides partnering with Indian Railways, the organisers have also tied up with Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport and CityFlo for buses.

"One can board the train at the closest station. With no traffic to beat, and exclusive halts, this exclusive train will operate through Coldplay's much-awaited shows on January 18, 19 and 21, offering a hassle-free and eco-friendly way to get to the venue at DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai," a source said.