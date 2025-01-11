The Mumbai shows are set to happen on January 18, 19, 21 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

BookMyShow, the live entertainment platform, has also put together a guide to book the tickets.

Amid the excitement for Coldplay's India tour this year, BookMyShow has just announced that "limited tickets added for all Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 - India, Mumbai shows". The Mumbai shows are set to happen on January 18, 19 and 21 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The tickets will go live today at 4 pm on BookMyShow. The waiting room opens at 3 pm. The live entertainment platform has also put together a guide to book the tickets to help concert attendees:

Apart from the tickets going live today, they have said the following:

- Early entry in the waiting room does not guarantee priority access in the queue

- Once the sale begins, each user will be assigned a position in the queue based on the automated queue randomisation

- Each user can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets per transaction



Ever since Coldplay announced their India tour in 2024, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the concert. While many fans were happy, they were disappointed when getting tickets became difficult every time the window opened. Some even did not get tickets after two more shows were added for Mumbai, and one for Ahmedabad later.



Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking guidelines to prevent black marketing and ticket scalping at major events in the backdrop of the alleged foul play in the ticket sale process for the British band's concerts.



A little before that, the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad has issued a notice to singer Chris Martin and the organisers of the Coldplay concert, instructing them not to use children in any form on stage during the concert scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.