With an estimated audience turnout of 1,00,000, British band Coldplay is set for what is being claimed their biggest gig ever. They will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

The organisers of the show, which is a part of the band's India leg of "Music Of The Spheres World Tour", believe that it could possibly be the spectacle of the decade and should not only reaffirm Coldplay's global appeal but also mark a moment of pride for Ahmedabad and India.

The band, which consists of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, has always been known for its immersive live shows where they blend visual artistry with iconic music. The experience is expected to be several notches up at the Ahmedabad shows as the band's global and Indian production partners work to create a dazzling spectacle.

Giant LED screens, synchronised lighting and high-quality sound systems will ensure that fans, no matter where their seat is, have an intimate and powerful connection to the music.

The concerts are going to be a celebration of Gujarat's cultural openness, modern infrastructure and welcoming spirit. For locals, welcoming one of the biggest bands in the world is a testament to the city's growth as a cultural and entertainment hub.

Ahmedabad's hospitality sector is also gearing up for the influx of concert-goers. There are reports that hotels around the venue have either been sold out or rates are sky-rocketing around the concert dates.

But as seen during the ICC Cricket World Cup, this has barely deterred fans who opt to stay in nearby towns like Vadodara or travel the same day.

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert tickets sold out within minutes

The tickets for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert on January 25, 2025, went live at 12 PM on Saturday. The queue for the ticket ran into lakhs and the show was sold out within minutes. Repeating what had happened during the Mumbai concert ticket sales, BookMyShow announced another show in Ahmedabad on January 26, 2025.

About Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

With a seating capacity of 1,32,000, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the world's largest cricket stadium. Originally constructed in 1982, it underwent a huge makeover and was renamed in 2021. The venue is famous for hosting the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup Final.

(With inputs from PTI)