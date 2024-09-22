Breaking News
Coldplay India 2025: 1.3 crore fans logged in to book tickets on BookMyShow for Mumbai concert at DY Patil Stadium

Updated on: 22 September,2024 06:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

The British band's performance in India was originally set to take place on January 18 and 19 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, but another show was added after an overwhelming response, and is scheduled to happen on January 21

Many fans were unable to book tickets today because they were in queue for more than two hours.

As Indians tried to book their tickets today for Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 performance in India in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium, many were met with disappointment as they were not able to get their tickets after being the queue for more than two hours. These are Coldplay fans who not only waited for the tickets to go live at 12 pm for January 18 and 19, but also 2 pm. 

The latter was announced by Coldplay and BookMyShow after an overwhelming response to the first slot, leading to the show being organised on a third day on January 21


In a statement released to this writer, a BookMyShow spokesperson said, "Today is a landmark moment in India’s live entertainment history as we saw true fandom, overwhelming love and incredible excitement on BookMyShow for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India. With 13 million (1.3 crores) fans eager to get tickets and logged in, emotions ran high—some celebrating while others were left disappointed."



At BookMyShow and BookMyShow Live, we’ve worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels. We implemented a queueing system to manage the overwhelming demand and addressed issues caused by suspicious and malicious traffic within minutes, causing a brief delay, but ensuring minimal disruption for genuine fans. Due to the unprecedented demand, a third Mumbai show was added shortly thereafter, which also received a fantastic response. To those who got tickets, congratulations! For those who missed out, we understand your disappointment and are committed to bringing memorable entertainment experiences your way."

