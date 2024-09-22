As many Indians stormed the BookMyShow website to book their tickets for Coldplay on January 18 and 19, there were many who were unable to access the website. Seeing the huge demand, the British rock band has added a new date to their India visit

Amid phenomenal demand for tickets to their show, Coldplay has added a new date to their India performance on January 21 in 2025. The tickets for the show will go live at 2 pm, almost two hours after bookings for the first two days opened in India on September 22 earlier today.

As many Indians stormed the BookMyShow website to book their tickets for Coldplay on January 18 and 19, there were many who were unable to access the website. There were many Mumbaikars among them who were quick to react as they stayed logged in on many of their devices.

Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024

Rudolph D'souza says, "I am unable to book the tickets. I have access my friend to book the tickets but even he wasn't able to access the website, and even his friends already had four people to book for". The Mumbaikar, who wanted to book for January 19, the second day of the concert, asked his wife to check for the first day and are currently in queue on 60,665. However, he has also got into queue for Sunday and is currently at 3,16,554.

Karen Fernandes added, "I asked my friend about his queue number because if he is ahead then he could book for me. Unfortunately, it didn't go live. Now, I am on 44,562."



Other people this writer spoke to have got a number over 4 lakhs. As more and more people react to the ongoing ticket sales, this writer logged in from another device, and got the queue 8,81,781.