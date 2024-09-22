Breaking News
Please book my tickets I cant Mumbaikars react as BookMyShow crashes ahead of Coldplay tickets going live

'Please book my tickets, I can't': Mumbaikars react as BookMyShow crashes ahead of Coldplay tickets going live

Updated on: 22 September,2024 12:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As fans get ready to welcome Coldplay on January 18 and 19 in 2025 for their 'Music of the Spheres' world tour, the British band who has been around for more than 25 years has many songs in their setlist but there will be some that are classics and favourites that everybody loves

Coldplay will perform on January 18 and 19 in 2025. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

As many Indians stormed the BookMyShow website to book their tickets for Coldplay on January 18 and 19, there were many who were unable to access the website. The tickets going live 


Rudolph D'souza says, "I am unable to book the tickets. I have access my friend to book the tickets but even he wasn't able to access the website, and even his friends already had four people to book for". The Mumbaikar, who wanted to book for January 19, the second day of the concert, asked his wife to check for the first day and are currently in queue on 60,665. However, he has also got into queue for Sunday and is currently at 3,16,554.  



Karen Fernandes added, "I asked my friend about his queue number because if he is ahead then he could book for me. Unfortunately, it didn't go live. Now, I am on 44562."


