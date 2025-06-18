Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > K pop star ex NCT member Taeil pleads guilty to rape charges prosecutors demand 7 years of imprisonment

K-pop star ex-NCT member Taeil pleads guilty to rape charges, prosecutors demand 7 years of imprisonment

Updated on: 18 June,2025 03:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

K-pop singer and former NCT member, Taeil, pleaded guitly of rape in court today. He reportedly sexually assaulted a woman with two others last year, while she was intoxicated

K-pop star ex-NCT member Taeil pleads guilty to rape charges, prosecutors demand 7 years of imprisonment

Taeil

Listen to this article
K-pop star ex-NCT member Taeil pleads guilty to rape charges, prosecutors demand 7 years of imprisonment
x
00:00

Former NCT member Taeil, aka Moon Tae-il, has reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of ‘aggravated’ rape. After pleading guilty, the prosecutors are reportedly demanding that the court punish the K-pop star with a seven-year prison sentence. Notably, the first trial of Taeil's sex crime case took place on Wednesday, which is over a year after the incident occurred.

Taeil pleads guilty to rape charges


In February 2025, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1 charged Taeil along with his two accomplices on charges of aggravated rape under the Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. They were reportedly accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in June last year.


After the prosecution shared these accusations on Wednesday during the hearing, Taeil and the two other accused pleaded guilt to the rape in court. As a result, the prosecution has now demanded a seven-year prison sentence for each of the accused. According to mk.co.kr, the prosecution said, "The defendants are considering taking into account the sentencing with their own letters, but it is difficult to say that this is a true surrender. After two months of police investigation, the defendants were identified and raided, and after that, they submitted their own letters."

They added, "It is an inappropriate argument to consider sentencing for each other. Especially, it does not fall under the legal requirements. It undermines the meaning of embroidery." The defendant, on the other hand, reportedly stressed that it was an accidental crime and not a planned crime.

About Taeil's case

The prosecution, during the trial, claimed that Taeil and his two friends met the victim at a bar around 2:30 am. They noted that although there are high chances of them being strangers, they still drank together. Later, the accused forced her into a taxi and took her to one of the men’s homes in Bangbae, which is a district in Seoul. Between 4:00 am and 4:30 am that night, the woman, who was in an unconscious and heavily drunk state, was sexually assaulted by the men. 

The prosecutors also claim it was not a random crime but a pre-planned one. The police also discovered text exchanges where they spoke about a particular foreign woman. The accused also discussed changing the GPS settings in the taxi to cover up the location of the crime. It reportedly took 2 months for the police to check the CCTV footage to ascertain exactly what happened. 

After being booked in June last year, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil would no longer be a member of NCT in  August 2024. The 31-year-old was later removed as an artist from the company. Notably, Taeil debuted as NCT's first unit, NCT U, in 2016 and was also a member of NCT and NCT 127.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Korean Entertainment South Korean boy band Kpop Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK