As India reels under the weight of numerous cases of sexual offences against women, and the situation once again brings focus on women’s safety in the country, mid-day.com speaks to lawyers, who detail the legal provisions in place for the protection of women and also discuss loopholes and possible improvements

India`s legal framework has come under scrutiny after recent crimes against women The provisions are in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POSH Act, Domestic Violence Act, POCSO Act Despite the laws in place, there are various challenges in implementation

Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual harassment, abuse and rape



There were 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women in 2022, which translates to approximately 51 cases every hour. Of this, the majority of crimes were categorised as cruelty by a spouse or his relatives (31.4%) followed by kidnapping and abduction (19.2%), assault with intent to outrage modesty (18.7%), and rape (7.1%). These statistics, as stated in the ‘Crime in India 2022’ report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), highlight the dire state of women’s safety in the country.