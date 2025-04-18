Breaking News
Suriya’s ‘Retro’ gets clear chit from censor board with U/A certificate release

Updated on: 18 April,2025 01:36 PM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Suriya's ‘Retro’ has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year and a teaser released by the film unit some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement

Suriya in Retro. Picture Courtesy/Suriya's Instagram account

The Censor Board of Film Certification has cleared director Karthik Subbaraj’s eagerly awaited-action extravaganza ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate. 
 
The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year, has a run time of Two hours 48 minutes and 30 seconds.


‘Retro’ has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year and a teaser released by the film unit some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement.


The teaser begins with Pooja Hegde and Suriya seated on the steps of what appears to be a temple, on the banks of a river. Suriya promises her that he will bid adieu to a life of violence and rowdyism. He says he will stop working with his father and try to be smiling and happy. He says that his purpose in life will be her love. After saying all this, he asks her if she will marry him. She expresses her agreement by planting a kiss on his forehead.


The teaser, which had over a whopping two crore views with a matter of hours, made expectations from the film soar even higher with many beginning to await the film’s release.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing has been handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction is by Jacki and Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

Interestingly, Suriya underwent special martial arts training in Thailand for this film.

pooja hegde Regional Cinema News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

