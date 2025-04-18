The film boasts an impressive cast, including John Carroll Lynch, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, and Acston Luca Porto, joining De Niro, Adam Scott, and Michelle Monaghan.

Michael Keaton. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Michael Keaton set to act next with Robert De Niro in 'The Whisper Man' x 00:00

Michael Keaton is set to join the ensemble cast of Netflix and AGBO's crime thriller 'The Whisper Man,' starring Robert De Niro.

As per Deadline, the film is an adaptation of Alex North's novel of the same name and follows a widowed crime writer who seeks help from his estranged father, a retired police detective, after his 8-year-old son is abducted.

Keaton's role is reportedly a cameo, and fans of both actors are excited about the prospect of seeing them share the screen for the first time since 'Jackie Brown.'

James Ashcroft is set to direct the film, with Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer adapting the script.

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Michael Disco will produce for AGBO.

Production is set to start this spring on the East Coast, as per Deadline.

This film marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and AGBO, following successful projects like 'Mosul,' 'Extraction,' 'The Gray Man,' and 'Extraction 2.'

AGBO is also producing 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' with Marvel.

