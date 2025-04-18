Michael B Jordan gets schooled from real-life twins for his role in 'Sinners'

Director Ryan Coogler shared that actor Michael B. Jordan got tips from real-life twins before delivering two of his "finest performances" yet in 'Sinners'

Michael B Jordan. Pic/AFP

Director Ryan Coogler shared that actor Michael B. Jordan got tips from real-life twins before delivering two of his "finest performances" yet in 'Sinners'.

Coogler and Jordan have continued a creative collaboration since making 2013's Fruitvale Station, teaming up again on 'Sinners', their fifth movie together, reported People.

In the vampire thriller, Jordan has dual roles as Smoke and Stack, twins in 1930s Mississippi.

Writer-director Ryan Coogler revealed that he enlisted his filmmaker friends Noah and Logan Miller as twin consultants to learn more about what makes their sibling bond unique.

"They gave us a lot of perspective on what it's like to be an identical twin and that bond that they have," he said, adding, "Since I've known these guys, they've shared one cell phone. So you'd call and you don't know which one was going to answer the phone but you knew the other one was always going to be right there."

Coogler recalled one of the "funniest" anecdotes he heard from the Miller brothers.

"They had a period of time when they didn't have a lot of money, and they would only be able to afford a little bit of food between them. They would get into physical fights over the last piece of food but not because they wanted to eat it for themselves -- they were trying to convince the other one to eat the last piece, to the point of getting into an altercation," reported People.

Coogler added, "The selfless love that they have for the other was a big motivator for these characters and what would become what I think is two of Mike's finest performances."

Smoke and Stack, Jordan's characters in Sinners, return to their hometown hoping to leave behind their troubled past by opening a juke joint. They soon find out, however, that a threat is encroaching on the area: invading vampires who are out for blood.

The cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Li Jun Li and Delroy Lindo, reported People.

Sinners is in theaters now.

