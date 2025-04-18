Emraan Hashmi and the team of Ground Zero will witness a landmark day in Srinagar today as they host the screening of their film in Jammu and Kashmir

Emraan Hashmi and Tejas Deoskar

Listen to this article Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero team arrives in Srinagar for 'landmark day' x 00:00

Sharing a selfie with director Tejas Deoskar on social media, Emraan Hashmi marked their arrival in Srinagar—calling it a “landmark day” as the city hosts its first red carpet screening in 38 years. Makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani will also be joining the team for the premiere.

Ground Zero creates history

Excel Entertainment’s Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, is set to make history as it becomes the first film in 38 years to host a red carpet screening in Srinagar. As the team lands in the Valley for this landmark premiere, the moment signals more than just a cinematic event—it’s a powerful homecoming for Bollywood to a region long absent from such celebrations.

Taking to social media, Emraan and director Tejas Deoskar shared their arrival moments, captioning: “Touchdown… landmark day: first Red carpet movie screening after 38 years in #Srinagar. This is a special movie screening to honour BSF soldiers and their officers.”

This special screening is dedicated to the Border Security Force, with soldiers and officers attending as guests of honour. The event stands as a tribute to their courage and sacrifice—values at the heart of the film.

In a conversation with IANS, Emraan shared his deep appreciation for the Border Security Force (BSF) and emphasized how the film pays homage to their bravery and sacrifices. Addressing concerns raised by members of the armed forces regarding their portrayal in cinema, Hashmi assured that "Ground Zero" truly does justice to the BSF, making them the heart of the story.

The 'Murder' actor told IANS, “From day one, the BSF was involved in the making of this film. We consulted them during scriptwriting, took their feedback, and documented everything with their consent. This story is about them—their courage, sacrifices, and lives. They are at the heart of the narrative. The entire film is a tribute to the BSF.”

About Ground Zero

In Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi essays the role of Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led a two year long investigation. Based on the BSF’s most daring operation in the last 50 years, the film brings to life a true story of service, sacrifice, and strength, set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025.