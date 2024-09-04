Supreme Court urged to enforce cooperation in Kolkata hospital security case

Mamata Banerjee speaks after tabling of Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (WB Criminal Laws and Amendment Bill 2024). Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Centre moves SC, for non-cooperation by West Bengal govt x 00:00

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court alleging “unpardonable” non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in providing logistical support to the CISF, tasked with providing security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the alleged non-cooperation of the TMC government as an example “symptomatic of a systemic malaise”, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a direction to state authorities to extend full cooperation to the CISF. In case of their failure to do so, the Centre urged the apex court to initiate contempt proceedings against the state government officials concerned for wilful non-compliance of the court orders.

On August 20, apex court had termed the rape and murder case of a medic at the hospital as “horrific” and issued a slew of directions including setting up of a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals. Besides, the top court had taken a serious note of mob violence in hospital and the allegation that the Kolkata police fled the scene, and ordered deployment of CISF to enable doctors to resume work.

Ghosh sent to 8-day custody

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday. The next hearing of the case will be on September 10. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Assembly passes anti-rape Bill

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after Opposition lend full support to it. The proposed amendments to the Bill moved by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, were, however, not accepted by the House. The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever