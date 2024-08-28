Breaking News
Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taeil once held the prestigious Guinness World Record for the fastest person to ever reach 1 million followers on Instagram but was defeated by BTS’ V aka Kim Kim Taehyung in 2021

Taeil Pic/Instagram

Popular K-pop band NCT member Moon Tae-il best known as Taeil has exited the group after being accused of a sexual offense. The news for the same was confirmed by his agency SM Entertainment. The official statement was shared by Soompi which suggests that the team is assessing the facts but has stopped Taeil from continuing his activities as a part of the band. 


Statement by SM Entertainment in Taeil’s case



The statement by SM Entertainment read, “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to a sexual offense. As we were assessing the facts related to the matter, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil could no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT). After discussing with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the group.”


“Taeil is currently cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will provide further statements as the investigation progresses. We deeply apologize for the concern and distress caused by our artist,” it added. 

For those unversed, Taeil once held the prestigious Guinness World Record for the fastest person to ever reach 1 million followers on Instagram. He was defeated by BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung in 2021. 

Fans react to Taeil exiting NCT

Fans were shocked to know of these developments and eagle-eyed netizens also pointed out how Taeil's NCT bandmate, Haechan unfollowed him on Instagram. 

One user wrote, “Stanning NCT from pre-debut til this day you wouldn't expect something like this from Taeil, just simply shows we do not know anything about these guys other than their whole idol persona, we really cannot trust any man at all.”

“The fact that SM, who famously tries to rehab criminals and will put idols on hiatus for years rather than move, kicked Taeil out of the entire company and issued the statement right away means what he’s being sued for must be a new level of horrifying,” added another. 

Another user commented, “If Taeil was kicked out immediately from the group this fast, the situation must be huge considering there's not even ONE rumor yet a statement is already out while he's under investigation. Truly disappointing. At the end of the day, a man is a man. There's nothing we can do.”

About the K-pop band NCT

Known for their versatility in music, vocal and rap abilities, and powerful performances, NCT was formed in 2016 and has 26 members divided into six different sub-units: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, NCT DoJaeJung, and NCT Wish.

NCT 127 BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Kpop

