VMinKook are here! BTS' Jimin and Jungkook joined by V in fall version of travel show Are You Sure?!

South Korean boy band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook, who are making waves with their travel show ‘Are You Sure?!’ shared an update on the same featuring Kim Taehyung aka V. The trio, fondly called VMinKook sat down for a video that was shared by BANGTANTV on YouTube. The maknae (youngsters) line surprised the ARMY given how in the present they’re fulfilling their military service. For those unversed, V will join Jimin and Jungkook during their stay in Jeju.

In the clip, the three say, “It’s been a while since we greeted you all through a video. We are here today for a new travel vlog-themed ‘Are You Sure?!’. The name sounds full of surprises already and though it’s a travel vlog, it really captures all of our ups and downs. You’ll be seeing more than just moments of relaxation. You’ll see us as we are, and perhaps a bit too much as we are, but you will see our various sites and it will also be filled with many fun and unpredictable moments. ARMY have always loved seeing us together on our trips, so we are excited and looking forward to seeing your reactions to this series too. We’ll share more details with you soon. So please stay tuned. We hope this announcement comes to you all as a gift, we’ll say goodbye for now.”

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations. The first two episodes are out already.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide.

Previously, when Jungkook came as a guest on Suga’s YouTube talk show Suchwita he mentioned how he and Jimin came up with the concept.

The youngest member revealed, “Ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me and I agreed. But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot. It was so funny after Jimin came. It was just a total mess. As soon as he came, there’s something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings. It was so funny and the next day we were doing something and it was hilarious."