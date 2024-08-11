BTS member Jungkook, also known as the golden maknae has previously admitted to smoking, hence his loyal fanbase ARMY was unfazed by the sudden influx of comments on social media

BTS' Jungkook Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Jungkook spotted allegedly vaping in ‘Are You Sure?!’, BTS ARMY remains unfazed x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are making waves with their new travel show ‘Are You Sure?!’ that dropped its first two episodes on August 8. As the ARMY and others sat down to binge on the hour-long episodes, a section of netizens shared a clip of Jungkook allegedly vaping in bed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The golden maknae has previously admitted to smoking, hence his loyal fanbase was unfazed by the sudden influx of comments on social media.

One ARMY wrote, “Jungkook vaping is prolly the sexiest sh*t I've ever I saw it.”

jungkook vaping is prolly the sexiest shit ive ever I saw it🤯😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/WirnJAkrVq — Even (@viminr1995) August 10, 2024

“He is already seen vaping and he just didn't care and leave the man alone!” added another.

One commented, “Correct me if I am wrong but isn’t he a grown a** man? So what if he vapes he is a human being just like everyone else.”

“They vape, they drink, like what is the problem? These are grown a** men,” wrote one ARMY.

In September 2023, American celebrity gossip website Lainey Gossip released photos of Jungkook smoking outside Matsuhisa, a popular dining spot frequented by celebs.

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, ‘Are You Sure?!’ promises an intimate look at the Jimin and Jungkook’s travels across three diverse locations.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, the series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide.

Previously, when Jungkook came as a guest on Suga’s YouTube talk show Suchwita he mentioned how he and Jimin came up with the concept.

The youngest member revealed, “Ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me and I agreed. But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot. It was so funny after Jimin came. It was just a total mess. As soon as he came, there’s something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings. It was so funny and the next day we were doing something and it was hilarious."

In November last year, Jimin and Jungkook were enlisted in the military.