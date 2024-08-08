Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?' offers fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols

Jimin and Jungkook in Are you Sure?!

The first two episodes of BTS stars Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show 'Are You Sure?!' are finally out. The boy band’s loyal fanbase - ARMY took to social media and shared their favourite moments from the same. From kind gestures to trying new foods, here are some posts that offer a sneak peek from the episodes.

The first post on X is of Jimin and Jungkook grabbing a bite, of what seems to be a sandwich. As Jimin tries to figure out the taste, Jungkook tells him it's Gorgonzola, a type of cheese. Jimin then goes on to cleanse his palate.

Tepkilere bak 🤣

The second post shows calling Suga on the phone to capture his reaction. Jimin jokingly tells him he’s at Hannam intersection having some beer, to which Suga catches him and asks “Aren’t you in America?” The former then laughs suggesting their hyeong already knew, leaving him touched. Suga wishes the duo a nice trip.

jimin and jungkook called yoongi during their travel show are you sure 🥺

The other clips shared by ARMY show Jimin and Jungkook shopping where an ARMY recognizes them, and their boat trip where Jungkook offers an entire bag of food to the crew that was hungry while filming and didn’t have anything to eat.

jungkook and jimin went shopping and an army recognized them



🐰 why? whats happening?

🐥 i think she recognized us

🐥 we’ve still got it

🐰 ofcourse we do

jungkook and jimin went shopping and an army recognized them

🐰 why? whats happening?

🐥 i think she recognized us

🐥 we've still got it

🐰 ofcourse we do

🐥 we've still got it~ she recognized us ~ feels great ~

the crew didn't have any food so jungkook just gave them the entire bag, he is the sweetest ☹️

Produced exclusively for Disney+Hotstar, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?' offers fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols. The series spans New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

The eight-part series will air new episodes every Thursday, culminating on September 19.

For BTS, renowned for their global influence and musical prowess, 'Are You Sure?!' represents a new chapter in their journey to connect with fans worldwide.

Previously, when Jungkook came as a guest on Suga’s YouTube talk show Suchwita he mentioned how he and Jimin came up with the concept.

The youngest member revealed, “Ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me and I agreed. But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot. It was so funny after Jimin came. It was just a total mess. As soon as he came, there’s something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings. It was so funny and the next day we were doing something and it was hilarious."

In November last year, Jimin and Jungkook were enlisted in the military.