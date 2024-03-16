BTS Jungkook surprises ARMY with a heartfelt update on Weverse: 'I miss you a lot'

It's a good day for all BTS fans with a Jungkook bias because the golden maknae himself took to Weverse to give an update about his whereabouts

BTS Jungkook may be serving in the Korean military at the moment, but that also does not stop him from serving his beloved ARMYs with content as much as he can. It's a good day for all BTS fans with a Jungkook bias because the golden maknae himself took to Weverse to give an update about his whereabouts and updates to his fans.

On March 16, BTS Jungkook took to Weverse to surprise his beloved ARMYs with a special post. The singer with the voice of an angel took to the social media platform to say, "ARMY, are you doing well? I’m doing well. I’m working on exercising hard too. I’ve been cleaning, even the ceiling, very sharply and well too. I’ve been cooking rice well too. It’s already mid-March. I’ll come again. I miss you a lot. Salute!"

ARMYs are clearly in denial about BTS Jungkook being gone because many of them took to the comment section to post their sentiments. One user said, "He was supposed to stay at his apartment and spend time with us instead of doing that."

One fan said, "The post I've been wanting to see... It's been a while Jk 😭 I miss this dude so much."

Another fan could barely hold in their excitement, "JESUS MY CHRIST, OH MY HEART. MERCYYYYYY FATHER I LOVEEEEEE. OMG OMG OMGGGG 😭 JEON JUNGKOOK APPEARED. THIS IS NOT A TEST 🤧 MY HEART FROZEN HERE WITH HIS NOTIFICATION AAAAH JEYKEYYYYY😭 I MISS YOU SO MUCH MY GOD. I DON'T EVEN BELIEVE IT. IT FEELS LIKE A DREAM JEON JUNGKOOK I LOVE YOU."

About BTS Jungkook recently

BTS maknae Jungkook, who is out with his new album ‘Golden,’ sat down for a candid tête-à-tête and named which superlatives suit him as well as the other members RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga. In an interview with SiriusXM, Jungkook revealed loads of information about his boy band like who cries while watching movies, to best dancer, and more.

Meanwhile, Jungkook commenced his compulsory military service in December. Last year, in a statement he wrote on Weverse, "I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I'm reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up. Every moment I've spent with you has been the brightest time of my life."