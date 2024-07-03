Although both the members are currently serving in the military, the eight-part series 'Are You Sure?' was reportedly filmed in 2023 and is all set to be rolled out.

Are You Sure? Poster featuring Jimin and Jungkook

South Korean boy band BTS is back with a new and exciting update. Ever since its eldest member Jin returned from mandatory military service, the ARMY can’t wait for the septet to be reunited once again. And while that will take some time to happen, the music label announced a new travel show featuring Jimin and Jungkook.

Although both the members are currently serving in the military, the eight-part series was reportedly filmed in 2023 and is all set to be rolled out. Titled 'Are You Sure?' the series will show Jimin and Jungkook embarking on a journey to New York in the US, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

According to a press release quoted by Billboard, “'Are You Sure?!' will take viewers on a fun-filled journey with Jimin and Jung Kook as they eat, shop, cook, camp, canoe, swim and road trip together and will give a deeper look into Jimin and Jung Kook’s undeniable chemistry and endearing friendship as they bond over a variety of unforgettable moments throughout the trip immersing in different cultures, exploring various action-packed activities, and trying out local cuisines.”

Are You Sure?! will be available to stream on Disney+ (not available in India) starting on August 8. A new episode will be dropped every Thursday till September 19.

Previously, when Jungkook came as a guest on Suga’s YouTube talk show Suchwita he mentioned how he and Jimin came up with the concept.

The youngest member revealed, “Ages ago, he said it might be fun to do a travel variety show with me and I agreed. But it didn’t end up going anywhere after that. Then suddenly, they set up a shoot. It was so funny after Jimin came. It was just a total mess. As soon as he came, there’s something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings. It was so funny and the next day we were doing something and it was hilarious."

In November last year, Jimin and Jungkook were enlisted in the military. The decision by BTS to enlist helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.