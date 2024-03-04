BTS' Jimin writes a heartwarming message for desi ARMY in Hindi, says 'Main tumhe pyaar karta hu'

BTS member Jimin took to Weverse and wrote “I love you” in multiple languages which garnered reactions across social media.

South Korean boy band BTS member Jimin ignited a social media frenzy on the Indian front after he posted a heartwarming message for his desi ARMY in Hindi. Jimin took to Weverse and wrote “I love you” in multiple languages. He wrote in Hindi, “Main tumhe pyaar karta hu.” Check out the post below.

Here are some reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jimin has been enlisted in the military with RM, V, and Jungkook. In November last year, the four youngest members of the group were enlisted together. Bighit Music announced, "Hello, this is Bighit Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process," the company said in a statement issued via Weverse. "The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties."

"We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return," the statement continued to read.

"Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you."

Currently, the other three members, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga, are serving their mandatory military service. Jin, the eldest member of the group, was the first to enlist on December 13, 2022.

J-Hope followed suit on April 18. Both of them enlisted as active duty soldiers.

Suga was the third member to enlist on September 22, following the end of his first solo world tour, "Suga Agust D Tour". He, however, started his 18-month commitment as a social worker, likely because he underwent shoulder surgery in 2020.

The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025. In the meantime, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have all released their solo albums.

Jimin dropped his mini album 'Face' in March last year.

The seven-member band decided to take some time off as a group in 2022. "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered as," Jimin said during BTS' Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding.

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)