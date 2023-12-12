BTS: Jimin discusses military enlistment with Jungkook, debuts buzz cut for ARMYs while live

Ahead of the military enlistment, Jungkook and Jimin went live on December 11 to bid the ARMYs their last annyeonghi gaseyo before heading off. He started his live by updating ARMYs on his current plan of action ahead of military enlistment

The BTS ARMYs is going through an emotional time right now. Kim Taehyung and Namjoon have departed for military training; Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to leave anytime now. With these BTS members gone, the Bangtan boys will all be serving their country.

Ahead of the military enlistment, Jungkook and Jimin went live on December 11 to bid the ARMYs their last annyeonghi gaseyo before heading off. Jimin does not particularly go live often, so when he does, it's a big moment. Jimin hopped on the live wearing a black sweatshirt, which he paired with a black beanie.

He started his live by updating ARMYs on his current plan of action ahead of military enlistment: "I'm enlisting tomorrow, everyone, so I'm here! I'll go and come back safely! I felt like I had to tell you guys that, so I'm here! I'm not really sure what to say, and my thoughts don’t seem that organised, but now that I have shaved my head, it’s starting to feel real now HAHAHA"

And, with that, BTS Jimin unveiled his shaved head which made ARMYs all collectively sob.

BTS Jimin even talked about his day and how it felt seeing Namjoon and Kim Taehyung off. "I saw Namjoon Hyung and Taehyung enlisting; they went in smiling! They said they'd go and come back healthy! I didn't cry, hahaha. Imiss them lots too, but if we go and come back quickly, the time of us getting back together will come sooner."

Jimin spoke about how he feels about Jungkook accompanying him on their military enlistment chapter. "And I feel like it's good support that I'm going with Jungkook though!" he added.

Speaking about BTS' future, Jimin said, "Yes, Suga Hyung is doing well too! and Namjoon Hyung and Tae will do well. Jin and Hobi Hyung are doing well. and me and JK will do well too!!! We’ll do a lot of the things we want to do once we’re back! The members and I talk about how much we want to tour!"

One user commented, "My brain can't still take that there won't be lives like this anymore."

Another ARMY member said, "I’m crying and throwing up like we have to see them leaving again tomorrow, I saw 3 boba balls again but now I have 4 one already left and the other is leaving"