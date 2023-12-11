In a sight that is rare these days, all seven Bangtan members gathered together as RM and V entered the military

All seven members of BTS gathered to send off V and RM

Listen to this article Rare sight! BTS' Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung join military, all 7 members gather for send-off x 00:00

Two BTS members, Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung joined military on Monday Two other members, Jimin and Jungkook, will start their mandatory service tomorrow All 7 members of BTS, three of whom are in the military currently, were seen together

BTS members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung joined the military on Monday. The rapper and team leader, RM and vocalist Taehyung aka V, officially began their mandatory service in the South Korean military. Other members of the K-pop group gathered on the occasion to see them off.

Suga, J-Hope and Jin - three of the seven members had joined the military earlier. They too came to send off their band members. Jimin and Jungkook, who are to enter the service on Tuesday, also joined the rest of the team members on the occasion.

Jin also shared photos with J-hope in their military uniforms as they took a break from service to be there for the other members.

Jin joined the military in December 2022, while J-Hope and Suga signed up earlier this year. Fans have flooded social media with reactions to the rare sight of the seven members together.

MY OT7 OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/jqTX3eV6E7 — ââNâ· (@jinslovestory) December 11, 2023

BTS COMEBACK SOON 2025 ! MY OT7pic.twitter.com/O7m51b1NyE — Moonieâ·ð (@btstanniies) December 11, 2023

until the spring day comes again , my ot7 , bangtan see you soon ð pic.twitter.com/3euSI29jGN — MAYCEE â· fan account (@seokjinmylabsss) December 11, 2023

It is an emotional day for fans of the South Korean superstars. All seven members of BTS will be in the military for the next six months at least. Eldest member Jin, who enlisted first, is slated to complete his mandatory service in June 2024. All the seven members of BTS are expected to be back by mid-2025.

Despite it being a depressing time for their fans, the ARMY, the two of the youngest members of the K-pop group ensured that they infused some fun into this sombre moment. On Monday morning, the day V aka Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon were to join the South Korean military, the former did something that made fans tear up and laugh out loud at the same time.

Taehyung took to Weverse to share a goodbye post for fans, along with some photos and videos from his personal collection. The singer also included a screenshot of a video chat with Jungkook, in which both of them are seen bare-bodied. They are seen wearing sunglasses in the screenshot which also revealed their shaved heads, which shows it was from a recent video call.

V wrote on the photo, "Hyung is going first. Enlist safely tomorrow."