Breaking News
Mumbai: How city’s new AC trains will look like
Mumbai: BMC cracks down on its pipe-breakers
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Singing beggar has swiped at least 25 phones in trains
Mumbai: Overflowing Kannamwar Nagar drain finally gets MHADA’s attention
Mumbai: Woman arrested for stealing Rs 26 lakh in cash and jewellery
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Rare sight BTS Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung join military all 7 members gather for send off

Rare sight! BTS' Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung join military, all 7 members gather for send-off

Updated on: 11 December,2023 01:33 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

In a sight that is rare these days, all seven Bangtan members gathered together as RM and V entered the military

Rare sight! BTS' Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung join military, all 7 members gather for send-off

All seven members of BTS gathered to send off V and RM

Listen to this article
Rare sight! BTS' Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung join military, all 7 members gather for send-off
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Two BTS members, Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung joined military on Monday
  2. Two other members, Jimin and Jungkook, will start their mandatory service tomorrow
  3. All 7 members of BTS, three of whom are in the military currently, were seen together

BTS members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung joined the military on Monday. The rapper and team leader, RM and vocalist Taehyung aka V, officially began their mandatory service in the South Korean military. Other members of the K-pop group gathered on the occasion to see them off.


Suga, J-Hope and Jin - three of the seven members had joined the military earlier. They too came to send off their band members. Jimin and Jungkook, who are to enter the service on Tuesday, also joined the rest of the team members on the occasion. 


Jin also shared photos with J-hope in their military uniforms as they took a break from service to be there for the other members.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

Jin joined the military in December 2022, while J-Hope and Suga signed up earlier this year. Fans have flooded social media with reactions to the rare sight of the seven members together.

It is an emotional day for fans of the South Korean superstars. All seven members of BTS will be in the military for the next six months at least. Eldest member Jin, who enlisted first, is slated to complete his mandatory service in June 2024. All the seven members of BTS are expected to be back by mid-2025.

Despite it being a depressing time for their fans, the ARMY, the two of the youngest members of the K-pop group ensured that they infused some fun into this sombre moment. On Monday morning, the day V aka Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon were to join the South Korean military, the former did something that made fans tear up and laugh out loud at the same time.

Taehyung took to Weverse to share a goodbye post for fans, along with some photos and videos from his personal collection. The singer also included a screenshot of a video chat with Jungkook, in which both of them are seen bare-bodied. They are seen wearing sunglasses in the screenshot which also revealed their shaved heads, which shows it was from a recent video call.

V wrote on the photo, "Hyung is going first. Enlist safely tomorrow."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Entertainment News Kim Taehyung Namjoon Korean Entertainment K-Pop

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK