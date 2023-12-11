Breaking News
BTS Shirtless V and Jungkook say bye on video call Taekook fans laugh and cry at the same time

BTS: Shirtless V and Jungkook say bye on video call, Taekook fans laugh and cry at the same time

Updated on: 11 December,2023 11:45 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

BTS: V shared a screenshot of a video chat with Jungkook, in which both of them are seen shirtless, wearing sunglasses

BTS: Shirtless V and Jungkook say bye on video call, Taekook fans laugh and cry at the same time

BTS members V and Jungkook had a shirtless video call before leaving for the military

As the remaining members of BTS leave for the military today and tomorrow, it is an emotional time for their fans, the ARMY. But the two of the youngest members of the K-pop group ensured that they infused some fun into this sombre moment. On Monday morning, the day V aka Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon were to join the South Korean military, the former did something that made fans tear up and laugh out loud at the same time.


Taehyung took to Weverse to share a goodbye post for fans, along with some photos and videos from his personal collection. The singer also included a screenshot of a video chat with Jungkook, in which both of them are seen bare-bodied. They are seen wearing sunglasses in the screenshot which also revealed their shaved heads, which shows it was from a recent video call.


V wrote on the photo, "Hyung is going first. Enlist safely tomorrow."


The post invoked mixed feelings among the ARMYs, who are sad to see their favourite idols leave, but also couldn't help crack up at their 'unserious'-ness.

 
 
 
 
 
BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are beginning their mandatory military service this week, following in the footsteps of their three bandmates who are already serving their duties. RM and V were scheduled to join the Army on Monday, while Jimin and Jungkook will follow them the next day. Currently, three of the eldest members -- Jin, J-Hope and Suga -- are serving in the military. 

Videos of Taehyung and Kim Namjoon arriving at the military training centre are already being circulated on social media.

Their agency BIgHit had requested fans to not gather to bid them farewell, to ensure the crowds do not affect the stars as well as the families of other young men joining the military at the same time.

