From Wembley gig to Grammy nod, BTS Monument special trailer revisits major milestones

BTS new trailer for their upcoming documentary series "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" has dropped, and to say we are obsessed would be an understatement. Disney released the new trailer on December 8, and it immediately started trending.

The documentary features never-before-seen interviews, performances, and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The BTS boys are taking ARMYs along with them on an in-depth journey across the band's massive 10-year career (which is no small feat, a fact that is lost on no one). The trailer highlights their ups and downs in great detail, making ARMYs feel like we are right there with them.

The series also features appearances from HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and BEYOND THE STORY : 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS Author Kang Myeongseok. The series, which takes on a documentary format, will give us a glimpse of the bands key moments that have taken place over the years, even documenting the inception of the band. The docuseries even documented how they won best new artist at the 2013 Melon Music Awards, highlighting their struggles during the 'Danger' period.

The Bangtan boys discussed their first concerts and their debut at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, what it was like becoming stars in America, speaking at the UN, performing at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Recently, to enjoy some precious time with ARMYs before enlistment RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin went live to interact with their fans. The live had instantaneous emotions as, right off the bat, it was clear as day that V, aka Kim Taehyung's, hair was short due to his upcoming enlistment. Jungkook had donned a big, oversized hoodie in an effort to hide his newly shaved head; meanwhile, RM and Jimin were putting on their brave faces to support the ARMYs and the youngest two members through this time.

During the live, the BTS boys talked about a bunch of things, including how, while we may be losing them momentarily, J-hope and Jin will be returning soon. BTS Jimin even recalled an incident where he went to see J-hope and noticed he's become too cool (and his body is built too, but, we digress). According to a translation, Jimin said, "i went to see him and i was like hyung~ and before he would've been like "JJYAMANAH~" but he was like "oh you're here?" (with a very cool tone!)." This prompted the rest of the BTS boys to dissolve into laughter.