Jungkook grooves with Usher on his hit song 'Yeah', emotional ARMY reacts to BTS member's new look

In Pic: Jungkook and Usher

It's a challenging time for ARMYs as BTS member Jungkook is all set to serve in the military. Jungkook has recently collaborated with American singer Usher for a special version of his song ‘Standing Next to You’. The collab version was released on Friday morning and took the internet by storm.



Now, a fan page shared a TikTok video of the BTS member grooving to the peppy beats of one of Usher’s biggest hits, ‘Yeah!’ In the video, JK can be seen in an all-new avatar with no piercings and short hair. The video of him dancing with Usher is making the ARMYs go crazy, as fans of the BTS member have flooded the comment section.

Upon seeing their favourite star in a new look, fans couldn't hold back and shared emotional messages in the comment section. An ARMY member wrote, “omg the piercings are gone the hair is so short but he’s looking so fineeeee.” An emotional user commented, “His hair is getting shorter, and our heart is getting weaker.” While another fan shared, “I don’t know how to explain it, but without piercing and with a short haircut, he became so much more mature.” A netizen commented, “Omggggg I never thought I will experience this USHER AND JKKKKKK."

Earlier in November, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement announcing that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are preparing for military enlistment. The agency issued a statement disclosing to all that the pop sensations have started preparing for their military commitments, and more details will be coming our way soon.

The statement from BIGHIT MUSIC said, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.” The statement further added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you."