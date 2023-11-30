BTS: BigHit briefly responds to reports regarding enlistment of RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC has responded briefly to reports regarding the enlistment of the four BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Four BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to enlist in December

Several reports have been swirling around the upcoming enlistment of four BTS members - RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their agency BIGHIT MUSIC has responded briefly to reports regarding the enlistment of the four BTS members.

On November 29, STARNEWS reported that RM and V will enlist at a recruit training centre on December 11 whereas Jimin and Jungkook will enlist together the following day on December 12. After wrapping up their basic military training, they will be assigned to units and serve as active-duty soldiers for 18 months.

In response to the report, BIGHIT MUSIC briefly commented that they cannot confirm the report, Soompi reported.

Earlier in November, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement announcing that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are preparing for military enlistment. The agency issued a statement disclosing to all that the pop sensations have started 'preparing' for their military commitments, and more details will be coming our way soon.

The statement from BIGHIT MUSIC said, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.” The statement further added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you."

Jungkook had shared a heartfelt message with the BTS ARMY ahead of his military enlistment and he extended his thanks to everyone ‘For supporting his dream and walking with him silently’. Jungkook, while posting the long emotional note on social media, wrote, "Dear ARMYs… It’s already the end of November It’s very windy. I’m sure you all know, so I’m writing a short letter to you. In December, I will start a new journey I’m leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I’m reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up."

Previously, Suga was the third member of BTS to enlist, following his bandmates Jin and J-Hope. Jin is set to complete his military duties in June 2024.