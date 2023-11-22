Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Hearts are breaking BTS RM Jimin V and Jungkook kickstart military enlistment process

'Hearts are breaking': BTS' RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook kickstart military enlistment process

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

BTS ARMYs the news we were all dreading is here. BIGHIT MUSIC has just informed us all that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have kicked off their military enlistment process

'Hearts are breaking': BTS' RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook kickstart military enlistment process

BTS

Listen to this article
'Hearts are breaking': BTS' RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook kickstart military enlistment process
x
00:00

BTS ARMYs the news we were all dreading is here. BIGHIT MUSIC has just informed us all that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have kicked off their military enlistment process. The agency issued a statement disclosing to all that the pop sensations have started 'preparing' for their military commitments, and more details will be coming our way soon.


The statement from BIGHIT MUSIC said, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.” The statement further added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you,” 


ARMYs have already made 'WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU IN 2025' the top trend:


BTS member Suga had also begun his military enlistment earlier this year. BIGHIT MUSIC had put out a statement at that time saying, "There will not be any official events taking place on the day he (Suga) starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.” The agency added, “Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,”

Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to serve in the country's military for approximately 20 months. It has been made very clear on several occasions that pop stars and other celebrities are not exempt from this. BTS Jin and J-Hope are also enlisted in the military. Their enlistment will come to an end in 2025. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Military enlistment Jungkook Kim Taehyung Jimin Namjoon Suga Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK