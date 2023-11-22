BTS ARMYs the news we were all dreading is here. BIGHIT MUSIC has just informed us all that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have kicked off their military enlistment process

BTS ARMYs the news we were all dreading is here. BIGHIT MUSIC has just informed us all that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have kicked off their military enlistment process. The agency issued a statement disclosing to all that the pop sensations have started 'preparing' for their military commitments, and more details will be coming our way soon.

The statement from BIGHIT MUSIC said, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course.” The statement further added, “We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you,”

ARMYs have already made 'WE WILL WAIT FOR YOU IN 2025' the top trend:

BTS member Suga had also begun his military enlistment earlier this year. BIGHIT MUSIC had put out a statement at that time saying, "There will not be any official events taking place on the day he (Suga) starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.” The agency added, “Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,”

Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to serve in the country's military for approximately 20 months. It has been made very clear on several occasions that pop stars and other celebrities are not exempt from this. BTS Jin and J-Hope are also enlisted in the military. Their enlistment will come to an end in 2025.