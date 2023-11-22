Breaking News
BTS' Jungkook pens emotional letter to ARMYs ahead of military enlistment: ‘I’ll miss you all deeply’

Updated on: 22 November,2023 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

BTS Jungkook has taken to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt message with the ARMY ahead of military enlistment

In Pic: BTS Jungkook

Just about yesterday, BIGHIT MUSIC informed BTS ARMYs that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have kicked off their military enlistment process. Now, BTS Jungkook has taken to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt message with the ARMY  ahead of military enlistment and he extended his thanks to everyone ‘For supporting his dream and walking with him silently’.


Jungkook, while posting the long emotional note, wrote, “ Dear ARMYs… It’s already the end of November It’s very windy. I’m sure you all know, so I’m writing a short letter to you


In December, I will start a new journey I’m leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I share this news, I feel heavy on one hand, and on the other hand, I’m reminded of precious memories with ARMY, so my heart warms up


Every moment I’ve spent with you has been the brightest time of my life. ARMY’s laughter, support, and love led me to this point. Thank you so much for supporting my dream and walking with me silently

 
 
 
 
 
I’m careful to tell you to wait for me while I’m in the military A year and a half is a long time, so I can’t say anything selfish. I promise that I’ll be back on stage with a more mature side where I always am

I hope ARMY’s lives will always be full of laughter and happiness. I hope you fill in ARMY’s daily life healthily and beautifully. I’ll miss you deeply while waiting for the day we meet again and talk about something new. Don’t get sick and stay healthy
I love you.”

This note from him left the ARMY in tears, and they took to the comment section to share their feelings. An emotional fan wrote, “All of them left at once Is JK not too young to be enlisted for military service? I'm feeling so emotional”. Another one shared, “Can't wait to see them all together in the same room in 2025 we will wait for them BTS to the world”. A concerned fan said, “JungKook, please take good care of yourself in the military. We will miss you and will always wait for you”. While others extended love to the star.

Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to serve in the country's military for approximately 20 months. It has been made very clear on several occasions that pop stars and other celebrities are not exempt from this. BTS Jin and J-Hope are also enlisted in the military. Their enlistment will come to an end in 2025. 

