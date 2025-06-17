Horoscope today, June 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 18.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
The job stabilizes. Be aware of who is around you to avoid having your pocket/ handbag picked. Be careful about words spoken.
Cosmic tip: Embrace a new dawn with open arms, being full of gratitude.
Taurus
April 21 – May 20
Keep energy positive, not allowing anger to get the upper hand. Changing lifestyle habits is revealed. Agree to deadlines you can keep up.
Cosmic tip: Be grateful for abundance that flows freely to you.
Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Today favours making financial decisions and meetings that end on a positive note. A holiday with relatives is planned.
Cosmic tip: Be lovingly communicative with your spouse/ partner to keep the relationship strong.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Receiving unexpected money is a pleasant surprise (you didn’t think a debt would be returned). Further studies are revealed for some.
Cosmic tip: Be aware of emotional spending.
Leo
July 24 - Aug 23
Don’t get involved in office politics even by mistake. Those seeking employment find a job soon. Business travel is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Speaking courteously brings results looked for.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Entire morning is taken up receiving and making phone calls, which slows down after 1 pm. Make time to have lunch.
Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition as better judgement prevails in a semi-serious matter.
Libra
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Mind and emotions are in sync with each other, allowing the day to unfold as it should. Health is good.
Cosmic tip: Appreciate this optimism and excitement of a day unfolding exactly as planned.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 22
A business meeting set up last minute is overall okay, but you wish there had been time to prepare for it.
Cosmic tip: Take control of thoughts and emotions, living in the present moment.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Conserve energy by balancing thoughts with actions to deal with so much work that comes in suddenly.
Cosmic tip: Act with forethought, keeping temper in check if the going gets slightly tough.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Self-employed Capricorns have new ideas for business expansion. Slowing down with a mini holiday is revealed.
Cosmic tip: Be extra cautious with confidential information.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
This karmic cycle encourages clearing up past misunderstandings. Physical vitality can be held onto with moderation.
Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss goals, allowing outcomes to speak for you instead.
Pisces
Feb 20 – March 20
Consider a situation from several aspects before deciding on one course of action. Travelling is a passion which resumes very soon.
Cosmic tip: Invest extra money wisely in traditional schemes.