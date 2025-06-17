Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Listen to this article Horoscope today, June 18: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 18.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

The job stabilizes. Be aware of who is around you to avoid having your pocket/ handbag picked. Be careful about words spoken.

Cosmic tip: Embrace a new dawn with open arms, being full of gratitude.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Keep energy positive, not allowing anger to get the upper hand. Changing lifestyle habits is revealed. Agree to deadlines you can keep up.

Cosmic tip: Be grateful for abundance that flows freely to you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Today favours making financial decisions and meetings that end on a positive note. A holiday with relatives is planned.

Cosmic tip: Be lovingly communicative with your spouse/ partner to keep the relationship strong.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Receiving unexpected money is a pleasant surprise (you didn’t think a debt would be returned). Further studies are revealed for some.

Cosmic tip: Be aware of emotional spending.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Don’t get involved in office politics even by mistake. Those seeking employment find a job soon. Business travel is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Speaking courteously brings results looked for.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Entire morning is taken up receiving and making phone calls, which slows down after 1 pm. Make time to have lunch.

Cosmic tip: Listen to intuition as better judgement prevails in a semi-serious matter.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Mind and emotions are in sync with each other, allowing the day to unfold as it should. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Appreciate this optimism and excitement of a day unfolding exactly as planned.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

A business meeting set up last minute is overall okay, but you wish there had been time to prepare for it.

Cosmic tip: Take control of thoughts and emotions, living in the present moment.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Conserve energy by balancing thoughts with actions to deal with so much work that comes in suddenly.

Cosmic tip: Act with forethought, keeping temper in check if the going gets slightly tough.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Self-employed Capricorns have new ideas for business expansion. Slowing down with a mini holiday is revealed.

Cosmic tip: Be extra cautious with confidential information.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

This karmic cycle encourages clearing up past misunderstandings. Physical vitality can be held onto with moderation.

Cosmic tip: Don’t discuss goals, allowing outcomes to speak for you instead.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Consider a situation from several aspects before deciding on one course of action. Travelling is a passion which resumes very soon.

Cosmic tip: Invest extra money wisely in traditional schemes.