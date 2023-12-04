BTS member Kim Seokjin who is serving in the South Korean military right now, shared a heartfelt post with fans on Weverse on his birthday

BTS member Jin

The birthdays of BTS members is no less than a festival for fans of the South Korean superstars. Members of the K-pop group always celebrate their birthdays with fans, mostly by going live on social media to chat with the ARMY (BTS fandom). It is BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin's birthday today. However, the singer is currently serving in the South Korean military, and unable to celebrate his special day with fans.

Jin shared a long post on Weverse, telling ARMY that he is heartbroken that he could not go live to chat with fans on his birthday. He thanked everyone for their wishes, and also shared that he has gotten an early promotion in the military. He updated that his designation is Sergeant Kim Seokjin now, thanks to his brilliant performance the military.

"Hi, this is Jin. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone wishing me for my birthday. Always on my birthday, I'd enjoy together with ARMY you all through lives but unfortunately this year since (we) can't enjoy (together), my heart hurts. Even though I can't be with you together physically, please know for sure that my heart/mind is spending a great time with you hehe (sic)."

"Already a year has gone by since I enlisted. There's still a lot of time left but still if I spent just ⅓rd more of the time, my heart is already going pit-a-pat on thinking about being together with you guys. Ah and it's said that the members are enlisting (kekekekekekekekekekegekekekekekekekekekekeke) my eyes are full of tearske (typo) and block my view ㅠㅠ I hope that the time goes by as soon as possible and (I/we) get to spend a great time with the members and ARMY you all. Thank you once again for the birthday wishes and I'll go visit you guys soon," he added.

"After (early) promoting once again through outstanding outstanding military life, this is currently Sergeant Kim Seokjin (important) (sic)," Jin mentioned in the end.

Four of the remaining members of BTS - V, Jimin, RM and Jungkook, are set to join the military in the middle of December. Jin has been serving since December 2021 and is set to complete his service by mid-2024.