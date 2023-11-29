BTS member Jungkook won two awards at MAMA for his son Seven featuring Latto

On Day 2 of MAMA 2023, BTS` youngest member Jungkook clinched two trophies On Day 1, BTS won one of the top awards of the show - the Worldwide Icon of the Year A day after returning from an overseas schedule with Jimin, Jungkook flew out again

After BTS' big win on Day 1 of MAMA Awards 2023, it was time for individual members to shine at the show. On Day 2 of the prestigious award show, BTS' youngest member Jungkook emerged winner, clinching two trophies. He won Best Dance Performance Male Solo and Best Collaboration for his song Seven featuring Latto.

Congratulations Jungkook started trending on social platforms soon after the awards were announced. Fans have been sharing clips from the awards as well as bits from the song to express their delight at the victory of their favourite idol. Take a look:

jungkook's awards at MAMA 2023 :

- best dance performance male solo (seven)🏆

- best collaboration (seven) 🏆



SEVEN SONG OF THE YEAR

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOKpic.twitter.com/meqlm55mno — jungkook loops ⁷ (@jeonjkloops) November 29, 2023

JUNGKOOK GIANT POP STAR DIDNT ONLY WIN ONE AWARD BUT TWO MAMA AWARDS WITH SEVEN!! GLOBAL HIT REMAINS ICONIC AND A WINNER ð



CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/lJmYdNMexT — ëë¹.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) November 29, 2023

On Day 1 of the event, BTS won one of the top awards of the show - the Worldwide Icon of the Year - for the 6th year in a row. MAMA is one of the biggest music award shows for Asian artists, and BTS have been winning trophies every year, besides putting on iconic performances at the event.

This year, none of the BTS members were in Tokyo to attend the awards ceremony. However, the global stars did win one of the top awards at the event. Jungkook appeared at the awards show via video, delivering the acceptance speech. It was indeed a proud moment for BTS ARMYs to see the youngest member of BTS accept the honour on behalf of the group.

While BTS and Jungkook himself have been clinching big awards, the Golden Maknae has been flying in and out of South Korea. On Wednesday, a day after returning from an overseas schedule with Jimin, Jungkook flew out again for more work. Fans shared glimpses of him from the Incheon airport, praising the K-pop star for his hard work and also staying humble despite his busy schedule.

Ohh #Jungkook you are really tired, I wonder how much you will be able to rest for a while... you are so tired that we can tell just from your walk

Have safe flight #JUNGKOOK and and I hope you can get some rest pic.twitter.com/ttqpcs1cF5 — ANTOð¤ððððððððð¤ ðð¥ð¦ð (@Nothinglike__TK) November 29, 2023

Very soon, Jungkook, along with three other BTS members - Jimin, V and RM - will leave behind their global star lives to enlist in the South Korean military. Reports say all four of them will begin their mandatory military service by mid-December. A sad moment for BTS ARMYs, who will have to wait for one and an half years to see all seven BTS members together.