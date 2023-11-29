Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Congratulations Jungkook trends after BTS member wins 2 gongs at MAMA Awards 2023

'Congratulations Jungkook' trends after BTS member wins 2 gongs at MAMA Awards 2023

Updated on: 29 November,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Tokyo
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

BTS member Jungkook won two awards at MAMA for his son Seven featuring Latto

'Congratulations Jungkook' trends after BTS member wins 2 gongs at MAMA Awards 2023

BTS member Jungkook won two solo awards at MAMA 2023

Listen to this article
'Congratulations Jungkook' trends after BTS member wins 2 gongs at MAMA Awards 2023
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. On Day 2 of MAMA 2023, BTS` youngest member Jungkook clinched two trophies
  2. On Day 1, BTS won one of the top awards of the show - the Worldwide Icon of the Year
  3. A day after returning from an overseas schedule with Jimin, Jungkook flew out again

After BTS' big win on Day 1 of MAMA Awards 2023, it was time for individual members to shine at the show. On Day 2 of the prestigious award show, BTS' youngest member Jungkook emerged winner, clinching two trophies. He won Best Dance Performance Male Solo and Best Collaboration for his song Seven featuring Latto. 


Congratulations Jungkook started trending on social platforms soon after the awards were announced. Fans have been sharing clips from the awards as well as bits from the song to express their delight at the victory of their favourite idol. Take a look:



On Day 1 of the event, BTS won one of the top awards of the show - the Worldwide Icon of the Year - for the 6th year in a row. MAMA is one of the biggest music award shows for Asian artists, and BTS have been winning trophies every year, besides putting on iconic performances at the event.

This year, none of the BTS members were in Tokyo to attend the awards ceremony. However, the global stars did win one of the top awards at the event. Jungkook appeared at the awards show via video, delivering the acceptance speech. It was indeed a proud moment for BTS ARMYs to see the youngest member of BTS accept the honour on behalf of the group.

While BTS and Jungkook himself have been clinching big awards, the Golden Maknae has been flying in and out of South Korea. On Wednesday, a day after returning from an overseas schedule with Jimin, Jungkook flew out again for more work. Fans shared glimpses of him from the Incheon airport, praising the K-pop star for his hard work and also staying humble despite his busy schedule.

Very soon, Jungkook, along with three other BTS members - Jimin, V and RM - will leave behind their global star lives to enlist in the South Korean military. Reports say all four of them will begin their mandatory military service by mid-December. A sad moment for BTS ARMYs, who will have to wait for one and an half years to see all seven BTS members together.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Jungkook K-Pop Kpop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK