K-pop band TxT at the MAMA Awards 2023 red carpet

MAMA Awards 2023, one of the biggest award ceremonies for Asian artists, is underway at the Tokyo Dome in Japan this year. Several K-pop stars have already arrived at the red carpet on the Day 1 of the two-day music extravaganza. Several top stars are set to win the big awards, as well as perform at this year's ceremony.

This year's MAMA Awards (formerly Mnet Asian Music Awards) are being held on November 28 and 29, promising a plethora of attractions. Fans are looking forward to various stages of K-pop stars as well as several actors gracing the stage as award presenters.

The first day of this year's awards is set to be hosted by K-pop solo artist Jeon So-mi, with the second day hosted by actor Park Bo-gum.

The MAMA Awards is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by the Korean entertainment company CJ E&M. Known for its vibrant lineups each year, MAMA Awards 2023 continues its tradition with a substantial presence of globally famous Korean stars.

WHO ARE ATTENDING

On the first day of the ceremony, K-pop acts like INI, JO1, JUST B, TVXQ!, xikers, &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, Tomorrow X Together and participants from Mnet's "Street Women Fighter 2", and the renowned Japanese musician and songwriter, Yoshiki, are set to grace the stage. With several stars arriving at the venue already, the main event kicked off at 6pm KST, 2:30 PM IST.

The second day will showcase performances from K-pop bands including ATEEZ, NiziU, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, EL7ZUP, (G)I-DLE, Le Sserafim and Seventeen.

The lineup of award presenters is equally impressive, including K-pop luminaries like Uhm Jung-hwa, 2PM's Lee Jun-ho, Girls' Generation's Choi Soo-young and Hwang Min-hyun.

WHERE TO WATCH

the celebration, now in its 24th year, will be broadcast on Mnet and tvN SHOW in South Korea and will also be available for live streaming on TVING. the MAMA Awards ceremony will be globally live-streamed on YouTube through the official channels of Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official.