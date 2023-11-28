MAMA Awards 2023: BTS won the Worldwide Icon of the Year award. Jungkook expressed his gratitude via a video message on behalf of the band

BTS won Worldwide Icon of the Year at the MAMA awards for 6th time in a row

Listen to this article MAMA Awards 2023: Jungkook accepts Worldwide Icon of the Year on behalf of BTS, regrets not meeting ARMY in person x 00:00

K-pop superstars BTS have clinched yet another major victory at the MAMA Awards 2023. The septet were awarded the Worldwide Icon of the Year gong on Day 1 of the prestigious award ceremony. MAMA is one of the biggest music award shows for Asian artists, and BTS have been winning trophies every year, besides putting on iconic performances at the event.

This year, none of the BTS members were in Tokyo to attend the awards ceremony. However, the global stars did win one of the top awards at the event. Only one Daesang (Grand Prize) was awarded on Day 1 - the Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year, which went to BTS for the sixth year in a row.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jungkook appeared at the awards show via video, delivering the acceptance speech. It was indeed a proud moment for BTS ARMYs to see the youngest member of BTS accept the honour on behalf of the group.

"ARMY! We once again won Worldwide Icon of the Year. It's our 6th time. Our ARMY who always sends us unwavering love, thank you very very much. I am sad that we couldn't meet in person today. But we know we'll soon meet as bigger selves, right? Till then, stay healthy, and I hope you enjoy every moment of your days. My precious and loving ARMY, you know I love you so much, right? We can't wait to meet you in the future. Thank you," he said in the speech with the trophy in his hand.

Congratulations BTS for winning Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) at the 2023 MAMA Awards!



Listen to Jungkook’s acceptance speech â¨#bts #JUNGKOOK #MAMA2023 #MAMAAWARDS pic.twitter.com/qrdtkd47eB — sly (@scorpiolikeyou) November 28, 2023

All 10 of the Worldwide Fans’ Choice (Bonsang) were also announced today. The winners are ATEEZ, BTS, ENHYPEN, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, TWICE, TXT and ZEROBASEONE.

This year's MAMA Awards (formerly Mnet Asian Music Awards) are being held on November 28 and 29. The first day of this year's awards was hosted by K-pop solo artist Jeon So-mi, with the second day hosted by actor Park Bo-gum.

The MAMA Awards is a major music awards ceremony presented annually by the Korean entertainment company CJ E&M. Known for its vibrant lineups each year, MAMA Awards 2023 continues its tradition with a substantial presence of globally famous Korean stars.

On the first day of the ceremony, K-pop acts like INI, JO1, JUST B, TVXQ!, xikers, &TEAM, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, Tomorrow X Together and participants from Mnet's "Street Women Fighter 2", and the renowned Japanese musician and songwriter, Yoshiki, graced the stage. With several stars arriving at the venue already, the main event kicked off at 6pm KST, 2:30 PM IST.