BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook's adorable interactions are always loved by fans of the K-pop group

South Korean pop group BTS commands a large fanbase across the world. Within legions of the BTS ARMY, there exists a separate fandom for two of their youngest members - Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook. Adorably named Taekook, ARMYs love to watch the two Bangtan members interact, be playful and bond during their time together. While all the seven members of BTS profess their love for each other, the bond shared by Jungkook and Taehyung is special.

The two members often refer to each other even during their solo activities. Kim Taehyung held a live session on Weverse on Sunday, where he mentioned his favourite song from Jungkook's solo album, Golden. While interacting with fans on the live, he played the song 'Please Don't Change' and sang along, much to the delight of fans, who have been asking for a Taekook subunit for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

THIS IS WHY WE NEED THAT ONE TAEKOOK SUBUNIT- pic.twitter.com/GFfvctr31o — Shreyaâ· (@Joonsrightbicep) November 26, 2023

ð°: What is your favorite nickname?

Army: Puppy!

ð°: Puppy?

ð»: My puppy, I love you a lot âºï¸



They're so in love ð­ pic.twitter.com/elrWKk2k8p — Taekook | Vkook | Yin & Yang â· á´¸áµÊ¸áµêªáµÊ³ (@LeNOShKaa) November 26, 2023

#Taekook has been trending on X ever since the live, as fans have been expressing how much they love to see V and Jungkook bond. Their excitement was further fuelled by the release of extensive footage from BTS' Permission to Dance concert series, where fans got a lot of behind-the-scenes glimpses into V and Jungkook's moments together.

taekook love language: gently stroking each other’s hair ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/VBEeoP68iA — ð§ðð¥ð¥ð¢ðâ¤ï¸ï¸ (@yourstrulytkk) November 27, 2023

Just take a look at this Jeon Kim family who is always together…



They feed each other. They train together. They take pictures of each other. They sit on each other's lap. They share the same clothes for two. Whisper together. Fooling around together…OMG TAEKOOK ð­â¤ï¸‍ð¥ pic.twitter.com/SjHcY23WrA — Elsa (@Vkookdaughter95) November 27, 2023

ARMYs are sad that four members of BTS are all set to begin their mandatory military service together in December. Team leader Kim Namjoon, and the three maknaes - Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - will all be entering the military by the end of 2023. Three other members - Jin, Suga and J-Hope, are already serving in the South Korean military.