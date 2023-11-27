Breaking News
Weekend showers cool Mumbai down
Mumbai: Powai's Hiranandani residents against proposed commercial redevelopment
Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child
Mumbai: Nair hospital to finally get CT scan machine in 2024
Vasai residents uncover administrator’s fake degree, misconduct & abuse of power
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Taekook trends after Kim Taehyung sings Jungkooks song during live session

BTS: Taekook trends after Kim Taehyung sings Jungkook's song during live session

Updated on: 27 November,2023 12:29 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook's adorable interactions are always loved by fans of the K-pop group

BTS: Taekook trends after Kim Taehyung sings Jungkook's song during live session

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook

Listen to this article
BTS: Taekook trends after Kim Taehyung sings Jungkook's song during live session
x
00:00

South Korean pop group BTS commands a large fanbase across the world. Within legions of the BTS ARMY, there exists a separate fandom for two of their youngest members - Kim Taehyung aka V and Jeon Jungkook. Adorably named Taekook, ARMYs love to watch the two Bangtan members interact, be playful and bond during their time together. While all the seven members of BTS profess their love for each other, the bond shared by Jungkook and Taehyung is special.


The two members often refer to each other even during their solo activities. Kim Taehyung held a live session on Weverse on Sunday, where he mentioned his favourite song from Jungkook's solo album, Golden. While interacting with fans on the live, he played the song 'Please Don't Change' and sang along, much to the delight of fans, who have been asking for a Taekook subunit for a while.


Take a look:


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 김태형 taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

#Taekook has been trending on X ever since the live, as fans have been expressing how much they love to see V and Jungkook bond. Their excitement was further fuelled by the release of extensive footage from BTS' Permission to Dance concert series, where fans got a lot of behind-the-scenes glimpses into V and Jungkook's moments together.

ARMYs are sad that four members of BTS are all set to begin their mandatory military service together in December. Team leader Kim Namjoon, and the three maknaes - Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - will all be entering the military by the end of 2023. Three other members - Jin, Suga and J-Hope, are already serving in the South Korean military. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Jungkook Kim Taehyung Entertainment News Korean Entertainment Kpop K-Pop

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK