BTS: Namjoon and Karina spotted together at Love Your W event amidst dating rumors, ARMYs remain divided on the pairing

BTS RM and Karina from Aespa have become the victims of recent dating speculations. A trending post on a Korean online community speculated about their relationship, sparking thousands of reactions from ARMYs who called it 'false'. Korean netizens have been up in arms ever since the rumour came to light; they have deemed it to be the most baseless one yet.

However, this year's W Korea's Love Your W even included all the top artists of the K-pop community. Something was amiss; however, the seating arrangement was a bit mismatched. Group members have always been seated together, but this was a welcome change nonetheless because eagle-eyed netizens noticed BTS RM and Aespa's Karina interacting. Many of these clips have gone viral, reigniting dating rumours that have been circulating about the two.

The TXT members were sitting next to Blackpink. Aespa's Gselle was spotted sitting with Riize's Wonbim, WINTER next to RIIZE SHOTARO.

Here's a little back story to BTS RM and aespa's Karina's reported romance. On November 6, a post was published on a Korean online community that immediately went viral. The post instantly warranted thousands of reactions about the reported romance between RM and Karina. The rumour originated after netizens noticed RM's vested interest in the band Se So Neon and RM's already friendly relationship with Hwang So Yoon, the lead singer of the band.

The netizen claimed that there were sequences of RM and Karina that were matching up. These particular posts showed the band, with RM being a true friend to the band's lead singer Hwang So Yoon, only adding more fuel to the fire.

Netizens even went as far as matching black-and-white photos that were separately posted by the two reported lovebirds. Due to the close proximity of RM and the lead singer of the band, conclusions were drawn about a subtle hint at a possible romance. Could this be a rumour that comes true? Stay tuned to find out