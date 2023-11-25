Breaking News
Mumbai Crime Branch rescues builder soon after kidnap
Weather update: IMD predicts thunderstorm and lightning for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar
Mumbai: EOW arrests contractor in oxygen plant 'scam'
Mumbai: Couple who sold children for buying drugs arrested, six others held for trafficking
Maharashtra ATS nab suspect from Kerala who threatened to blow up Mumbai airport
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS Namjoon and Karina spotted together at Love Your W event amidst dating rumors ARMYs remain divided on the pairing

BTS: Namjoon and Karina spotted together at Love Your W event amidst dating rumors, ARMYs remain divided on the pairing

Updated on: 25 November,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed BTS RM and Aespa's Karina interacting at an event. Many of these clips have gone viral, reigniting dating rumours that have been circulating about the two

BTS: Namjoon and Karina spotted together at Love Your W event amidst dating rumors, ARMYs remain divided on the pairing

BTS Namjoon and Karina

Listen to this article
BTS: Namjoon and Karina spotted together at Love Your W event amidst dating rumors, ARMYs remain divided on the pairing
x
00:00

BTS RM and Karina from Aespa have become the victims of recent dating speculations. A trending post on a Korean online community speculated about their relationship, sparking thousands of reactions from ARMYs who called it 'false'. Korean netizens have been up in arms ever since the rumour came to light; they have deemed it to be the most baseless one yet.


However, this year's W Korea's Love Your W even included all the top artists of the K-pop community. Something was amiss; however, the seating arrangement was a bit mismatched. Group members have always been seated together, but this was a welcome change nonetheless because eagle-eyed netizens noticed BTS RM and Aespa's Karina interacting. Many of these clips have gone viral, reigniting dating rumours that have been circulating about the two.


The TXT members were sitting next to Blackpink. Aespa's Gselle was spotted sitting with Riize's Wonbim, WINTER next to RIIZE SHOTARO. 


Here's a little back story to BTS RM and aespa's Karina's reported romance. On November 6, a post was published on a Korean online community that immediately went viral. The post instantly warranted thousands of reactions about the reported romance between RM and Karina. The rumour originated after netizens noticed RM's vested interest in the band Se So Neon and RM's already friendly relationship with Hwang So Yoon, the lead singer of the band.

The netizen claimed that there were sequences of RM and Karina that were matching up. These particular posts showed the band, with RM being a true friend to the band's lead singer Hwang So Yoon, only adding more fuel to the fire. 

Netizens even went as far as matching black-and-white photos that were separately posted by the two reported lovebirds. Due to the close proximity of RM and the lead singer of the band, conclusions were drawn about a subtle hint at a possible romance. Could this be a rumour that comes true? Stay tuned to find out

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Namjoon BTS Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK