BTS: Jungkook's new 3D remix featuring Justin Timberlake sparks outrage within ARMYs, find out why!

Updated on: 24 November,2023 10:05 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

BTS Jungkook is all set to take the world by storm with the new remix to 3D, which features the spin of Justin Timberlake himself. But it's perhaps not trending the way it would ideally because ARMYs are divided on Justin Timberlake being the featured voice

BTS Jungkook is all set to take the world by storm with the new remix to 3D, which features the spin of Justin Timberlake himself. But it's perhaps not trending the way it would ideally because ARMYs are divided on Justin Timberlake being the featured voice.


Recently, Justin has had a lot of controversy surrounding his stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Brtiney Spears, and much more. Many ARMYs have taken to 'X' to raise their concern over this collaboration, which has led to criticism faced by HYBE Labels for not doing their due diligence. Jungkook and Justin Timberlake are dropping the remix on November 24th at 2 PM KST.


Justin Timberlake was known as ‘pop prince Justin Timberlake’ but the recent controversies have resulted in the pop star facing a lot of backlash. On November 23, BIGHIT updated ARMYs in regards to the remix in their usual style, but since then it's been a barrage of mixed reactions online, who have called Justin Timberlake 'extremely problematic'. However, it's long been known that Jungkook is a huge fan of Justin Timberlake, so some imagine that this collaboration is a dream come true for the K-pop star.


Apart from the Britney Spears controversy, earlier in October, pro-Palestinian protests began to criticise US President Joe Biden and others for their support of Israel. This led to the start of the NoHostageLeftBehind website along with a letter that praised Biden for his support. Many netizens pointed out that Justin Timberlake's signature was on the letter, and in turn, he got labelled as an ‘Israel Supporter’.

 

 

 

 

 

