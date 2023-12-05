BTS ARMYs are all in mourning currently as Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are all set to enlist in the military in December. BIGHIT MUSIC has taken to social media to put out a clarification and set a few records straight

BTS

Listen to this article BTS: RM and V to enlist together, Jungkook to serve with Jimin; BIGHIT warns ARMYs of this! x 00:00

BTS ARMYs are all in mourning currently as Jimin, V, Jungkook, and RM are all set to enlist in the military in December. These past few days, social media has been abuzz with news of BTS members being enlisted in different wings of the military. There were even rumours of BTS' V being enlisted to serve in the special task force of South Korea's counter-terrorism unit.

Amid all of this speculation, BIGHIT MUSIC has taken to social media to put out a clarification and set a few records straight. Their statement affirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will be enlisting in the military simultaneously, while RM and V will be following the procedures separately. The agency even informed the ARMYs that there wouldn't be a ceremony for their enlistment.

ADVERTISEMENT

BIGHIT MUSIC took to their Weverse account on December 5 to update ARMYs regarding the BTS members enlistment timeline. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS. We would like to update you on RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming enlistment into the military. RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfil their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry.”

The agency even warned ARMYs not to hound the enlistment camp since it's only for the BTS member's family members and military personnel's attendance. They said, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.”

“We caution against being negatively impacted by buying unauthorised tours or product packages that unlawfully use the artist's intellectual property. Our company will take legal action against any unauthorised commercial activities involving such IP." They added.

Finally, the agency concluded with their heartfelt thanks to the ARMYs for supporting the BTS members: "We appreciate your ongoing love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook throughout their military service. Our company remains committed to offering comprehensive support during this period."