Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Early Vday for V BTS ARMYs send advance birthday wishes to Kim Taehyung ahead of military enlistment

'Early Vday for V'; BTS ARMYs send advance birthday wishes to Kim Taehyung ahead of military enlistment

Updated on: 10 December,2023 11:27 AM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, will be turning 28 years old on December 30. It won't be like the pop sensation's other birthdays, though, since V won't be present due to his military enlistment

'Early Vday for V'; BTS ARMYs send advance birthday wishes to Kim Taehyung ahead of military enlistment

Kim Taehyung

Listen to this article
'Early Vday for V'; BTS ARMYs send advance birthday wishes to Kim Taehyung ahead of military enlistment
x
00:00

BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, will be turning 28 years old on December 30. It won't be like the pop sensation's other birthdays, though, since V won't be present due to his military enlistment. However, the BTS ARMYs will never let Taehyung go off without spamming 'X' and creating a new trend called 'Early Vday for V' which stands for early birthday for V.


On Friday, South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who's the star of many TV series like Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class, surprised V ahead of his birthday. Park Seo-joon made extensive plans that were complete with pictures that were going viral on social media. The Korean actor even cooked up V's favourite meals, which included a heart-shaped cake and decor.


Not to be left behind, ARMYs took over 'X' with heartfelt advance birthday wishes for the anticipated big day: 


BIGHIT MUSIC put out a statement that affirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will be enlisting in the military simultaneously, while RM and V will be following the procedures separately. The agency even informed the ARMYs that there wouldn't be a ceremony for their enlistment. 

BIGHIT MUSIC took to their Weverse account on December 5 to update ARMYs regarding the BTS members enlistment timeline. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS. We would like to update you on RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming enlistment into the military. RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfil their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry.”

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK