Kim Taehyung

Listen to this article 'Early Vday for V'; BTS ARMYs send advance birthday wishes to Kim Taehyung ahead of military enlistment x 00:00

BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, will be turning 28 years old on December 30. It won't be like the pop sensation's other birthdays, though, since V won't be present due to his military enlistment. However, the BTS ARMYs will never let Taehyung go off without spamming 'X' and creating a new trend called 'Early Vday for V' which stands for early birthday for V.

On Friday, South Korean actor Park Seo-joon, who's the star of many TV series like Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class, surprised V ahead of his birthday. Park Seo-joon made extensive plans that were complete with pictures that were going viral on social media. The Korean actor even cooked up V's favourite meals, which included a heart-shaped cake and decor.

Not to be left behind, ARMYs took over 'X' with heartfelt advance birthday wishes for the anticipated big day:

Happy birthday in advance Taehyung.

I wish you endless happiness and may all your days be good and happy. Thank you for always being here. I love you so much 🫂🫶🏻



ADVANCE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAEHYUNG

EARLY VDAY FOR V#AdvanceHappyBirthdayTaehyung

pic.twitter.com/zhKfJBvMaD — thv updates (@DailylofV) December 9, 2023

My darling Taehyung, Advance happy birthday. I wish that you always be happy & healthy. We will miss you so much. I'm glad you are spending your time with your loved ones before your enlistment.



ADVANCE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAEHYUNG

EARLY VDAY FOR V#AdvanceHappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/sse4dJFR6C — Ù (@THVPHOT0S) December 9, 2023

This is cutest video of Taehyung I have ever seen ð

Let's make it biggest trend ,, Let's go for Worldwide 1



ADVANCE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAEHYUNG

EARLY VDAY FOR V#AdvanceHappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/hiDGQc5gxc — Jiyaâ· (@Iam_kths) December 9, 2023

In the tapestry of my heart, u're the thread tht weaves a love so profound, it defies all explanation. Happy birthday to the one who makes my days in ways words cant express.



WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG

ADVANCE HAPPY BIRTHDAY TAEHYUNG

EARLY VDAY FOR V #AdvanceHappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/3kMbpEb8Yj — HealthêªWealthêªHappêª (@stuck_with_V) December 9, 2023

BIGHIT MUSIC put out a statement that affirmed that Jungkook and Jimin will be enlisting in the military simultaneously, while RM and V will be following the procedures separately. The agency even informed the ARMYs that there wouldn't be a ceremony for their enlistment.

BIGHIT MUSIC took to their Weverse account on December 5 to update ARMYs regarding the BTS members enlistment timeline. The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued love and support for BTS. We would like to update you on RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook’s upcoming enlistment into the military. RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfil their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry.”