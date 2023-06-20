Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Heard this Park Seo Joon reportedly dating YouTuber Xooos

Heard this? Park Seo Joon reportedly dating YouTuber Xooos

Updated on: 20 June,2023 06:21 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome Entertainment has responded to the news

Heard this? Park Seo Joon reportedly dating YouTuber Xooos

Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Yeon

Listen to this article
Heard this? Park Seo Joon reportedly dating YouTuber Xooos
x
00:00

On Tuesday, reports of actor Park Seo Joon and Youtuber Xooos dating took fans by surprise. According to several reports in the K-media, the couple have already introduced their close friends to each other, besides going on dates and working out together. A photo of the two with their friends was also shared on June 20, 2023. As quoted by Soompi, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT stated “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” Xooos’s agency WAVY when contacted shared a similar response, “It is difficult to confirm.”


Xooos’s real name is Kim Soo Yeon, and she is a YouTuber and a singer, with over 1.5 million subscribers. Her social media handle has pictures with celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie and others. She is also an artist under WAVY and has released an EP called Made in Heart on May 30 with tracks like Joy, Fabricated Love, Lavender, Bad At Us and There There.


Here's how fans reacted to the news-


K-Drama K-Pop youtube Korean Entertainment Korean movies Korean Entertainment Updates Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK