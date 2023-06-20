Heard this? Park Seo Joon reportedly dating YouTuber Xooos

Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome Entertainment has responded to the news

Park Seo Joon, Kim Soo Yeon

On Tuesday, reports of actor Park Seo Joon and Youtuber Xooos dating took fans by surprise. According to several reports in the K-media, the couple have already introduced their close friends to each other, besides going on dates and working out together. A photo of the two with their friends was also shared on June 20, 2023. As quoted by Soompi, Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT stated “It is difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life. We’re sorry. Please kindly understand.” Xooos’s agency WAVY when contacted shared a similar response, “It is difficult to confirm.”

Xooos’s real name is Kim Soo Yeon, and she is a YouTuber and a singer, with over 1.5 million subscribers. Her social media handle has pictures with celebrities, including BLACKPINK’s Jennie and others. She is also an artist under WAVY and has released an EP called Made in Heart on May 30 with tracks like Joy, Fabricated Love, Lavender, Bad At Us and There There.

Here's how fans reacted to the news-

PARK SEO JOON IS REPORTEDLY DATING SOMEONE SGHDHSJS IMA DROWN MYSELF IN ALCOHOL 😭💔 EMZ pic.twitter.com/DXu6VLA3NU — 게이 (@darrssiee) June 20, 2023

if it wasn’t for the news abt her and park seo joon dating i wouldn’t know that she’s a singer and that she has good songs!! this one made me tear up it’s so beautiful ð­ https://t.co/pOEMovpvZL — maxâ· (@thvteez) June 20, 2023

PARK SEO JOON AND XOOOS WENT TO LONDON TOGETHER!!!! Okay I’m out! ð­ my SeoWon ð(Kim Jiwon and Park Seojoon) my ship isn’t sailing!!! pic.twitter.com/vhGE1Y7LUs — Xielfilibusterismo (@hotXielog) June 20, 2023