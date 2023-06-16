Trending! BTS's Taehyung drops jazz song, surprises fans

Bangtan TV has dropped Taehyung's 'Le Jazz de V' live clip

BTS's vocalist Taehyung aka V has dropped 'Le Jazz de V' live clip through Bangtan TV. The 7 minute long video captures him singing live at a jazz club in Paris. The song that he performed were It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,' by Bing Crosby and 'Cheek to Cheek' by Fred Astaire, along with Minna Seo.

Meanwhile, Taehyung who had recently flown out of South Korea for a secret project has returned home on Friday. Recently, to commemorate BTS's 10th anniversary V had treated ARMY to a treasure trove of unreleased content by posting a montage of several unseen videos and behind-the-scenes moments on his Instagram stories. Taehyung also wrote, "It's already been 10 years since we debuted…Thank you for being healthy for our members for 10 years and for making good memories together, thank you so much ARMYs and thanks to you, we're doing our best."

Here's how fans reacted to Taehyung's latest jazz video-

Taehyung is the only man,who will sing to me "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas " in the middle of June,and I will run to decorate the Christmas tree...ð²ðð ðð¥¸ð pic.twitter.com/7rN4IONvux — Queen Dinaâ·ð ¹â° (@DINOTEI1) June 16, 2023

I can't wait for Taehyung's album whenever it comes out. A whole album full with beautiful instruments and his gorgeous, warm voice. ð¥ºð (I also am waiting for his SoundCloud songs to be officially released on other platforms too because I NEED IT.) — ðâ· | #2023BTSFesta¹â° ð¥³ (@asifan613) June 16, 2023