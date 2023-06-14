BTS's Jungkook leaves for Los Angeles a day after group's 10th anniversary

Jungkook was spotted at Incheon airport

BTS's Jungkook was spotted at South Korea's Incheon international airport where he left for Los Angeles on Wednesday. The K-pop star was spotted in a loose sweatshirt and pants with a purple beanie, his face covered in a mask. Interestingly BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday and purple is the colour the group associates with their fans. He was spotted waving and greeting fans with finger hearts.

'Have a safe flight Jungkook' started trending soon after. According to reports, Jungkook will be in Los Angeles for an overseas work schedule. A few weeks ago too, Jungkook had been to LA for work and fans speculated this is related to his solo album. Reports have been doing the rounds that K-pop group BTS's youngest member Jungkook will release his first solo album in July. BTS's agency Big Hit Music had released a statement reacting to the news reports. Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook will release the album on July 14 and besides numbers in Korean, it will include a song in English. Soompi went on to share Big Hit Music's statement that read, “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.” However, the K-pop star had already started trending after the reports.

Here's how fans reacted to Jungkook's latest trip-

Jungkook what a handsome man ♥ï¸ð

is going on a trip who knows wherð pic.twitter.com/8Cs3WAI0AH — ì ëí¼ _2013_ð (@taeook2002) June 14, 2023

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK â­ï¸

pic.twitter.com/ijERfJ4wn0 — talaâ (@stillwthjungkoo) June 14, 2023

Jungkook’s arrival at the âï¸ for overseas schedules to Los Angeles, USA!



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK



pic.twitter.com/CbCfV8JIiQ — Daily_JK97Ê²áµî¨ (@Daily_JK97) June 14, 2023

jungkook climbing his way up To being my main Bias wrecker. — aâ· BTS 10 YEARS (@thvsariana) June 14, 2023

Korean media is showing such a big support to Jungkook and describing him in the coolest way possible. Make sure you have your NAVER accounts ready to cheer each postð https://t.co/gLB9oV7mAT — ëë¹.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) June 14, 2023