BTS's Jungkook leaves for Los Angeles a day after group's 10th anniversary

14 June,2023
mid-day online correspondent

Jungkook was spotted at Incheon airport

Jungkook/Instagram

BTS's Jungkook was spotted at South Korea's Incheon international airport where he left for Los Angeles on Wednesday. The K-pop star was spotted in a loose sweatshirt and pants with a purple beanie, his face covered in a mask. Interestingly BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday and purple is the colour the group associates with their fans. He was spotted waving and greeting fans with finger hearts.


'Have a safe flight Jungkook' started trending soon after. According to reports, Jungkook will be in Los Angeles for an overseas work schedule. A few weeks ago too, Jungkook had been to LA for work and fans speculated this is related to his solo album. Reports have been doing the rounds that K-pop group BTS's youngest member Jungkook will release his first solo album in July. BTS's agency Big Hit Music had released a statement reacting to the news reports. Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook will release the album on July 14 and besides numbers in Korean, it will include a song in English. Soompi went on to share Big Hit Music's statement that read, “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.” However, the K-pop star had already started trending after the reports.


Here's how fans reacted to Jungkook's latest trip-


 

BTS Jungkook Jeon Jungkook K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band

