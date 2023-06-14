BTS's Jungkook leaves for Los Angeles a day after group's 10th anniversary

Jungkook was spotted at Incheon airport
Jungkook/Instagram
BTS's Jungkook was spotted at South Korea's Incheon international airport where he left for Los Angeles on Wednesday. The K-pop star was spotted in a loose sweatshirt and pants with a purple beanie, his face covered in a mask. Interestingly BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary on Tuesday and purple is the colour the group associates with their fans. He was spotted waving and greeting fans with finger hearts.
'Have a safe flight Jungkook' started trending soon after. According to reports, Jungkook will be in Los Angeles for an overseas work schedule. A few weeks ago too, Jungkook had been to LA for work and fans speculated this is related to his solo album. Reports have been doing the rounds that K-pop group BTS's youngest member Jungkook will release his first solo album in July. BTS's agency Big Hit Music had released a statement reacting to the news reports. Sports Chosun reported that Jungkook will release the album on July 14 and besides numbers in Korean, it will include a song in English. Soompi went on to share Big Hit Music's statement that read, “We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.” However, the K-pop star had already started trending after the reports.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here's how fans reacted to Jungkook's latest trip-
Jungkook what a handsome man ♥ï¸ð— ì ëí¼ _2013_ð (@taeook2002) June 14, 2023
is going on a trip who knows wherð pic.twitter.com/8Cs3WAI0AH
HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK âï¸— talaâ (@stillwthjungkoo) June 14, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ijERfJ4wn0
Jungkook’s arrival at the âï¸ for overseas schedules to Los Angeles, USA!— Daily_JK97Ê²áµî¨ (@Daily_JK97) June 14, 2023
HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK
pic.twitter.com/CbCfV8JIiQ
jungkook climbing his way up To being my main Bias wrecker.— aâ· BTS 10 YEARS (@thvsariana) June 14, 2023
Korean media is showing such a big support to Jungkook and describing him in the coolest way possible. Make sure you have your NAVER accounts ready to cheer each postð https://t.co/gLB9oV7mAT— ëë¹.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) June 14, 2023
HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK— Tá´á´á´ DÊÉ´á´á´Éªá´á´ á´á´â· ââ¬ ð â±½áµáµáµ áµâ¿áµ Ë¢áµÊ³áµáµáµ (@TeamDynamiteOT7) June 14, 2023
JUNGKOOK COME BACK HEALTHY
ð³ pic.twitter.com/TZxzLCxJ5i