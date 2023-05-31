Fans of both K-pop groups took to social media

Lisa and Jungkook

Listen to this article Fake video alert! A video claiming BTS's Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa are dating causes chaos among fandoms x 00:00

A video claiming that BTS's Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Lisa are dating recently went viral and fans of both K-pop groups took to social media to prove it is fake. In the video the duo is seen sitting next to each other, and Jungkook caresses Lisa’s hand. According to some fans, it was Jimin who was part of the original video with Jungkook and a separate video of Lisa has been edited into it by a mischief monger.

Meanwhile, recently a video of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS's V (Kim Taehyung) went viral where they were captured on camera holding hands while taking a stroll in Paris. With this, the rumours of around them dating have only became stronger. It was French journalist Amar Taoualit who shared the video on Tik Tok which shows Jennie and V walking in the city. Fans asked the journalist if it was indeed the K-Pop stars who were walking along the Seine and the journalist confirmed the same. Agencies of both V and Jennie have neither denied nor confirmed the dating rumours. Jennie's agency YG Entertainment told press in May 2022 that “we have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.” V's agency Big Hit Music did not comment.

Here's how fans reacted to Jungkook and Lisa's video-

Jungkook also doesn't have to do anything with Lisa leave him alone and they are friends so kindly stop these fanw ars — btluvs (@ma41917957) May 31, 2023

shipping lisa and jungkook is so dumb and unserious https://t.co/JJVymae3fU — Ù (@jinmnkook) May 31, 2023

armyblinks after getting more jennie + taehyung in paris, jungkook at coachella and jennie’s event, namkook at jennie’s after party, lisa and taehyung countless updates together, and love and bam in the same dog academy pic.twitter.com/Kn3IqEb6GY — eva â­ (@ey3seeu) May 31, 2023