BLACKPINK’s Lisa to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang's album

Lisa will be part of the music video of the song
Lisa/Blackpink on Instagram
Osen, has reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be a part of BIGBANG’s Taeyang's comeback album 'Down to Earth', which is slated to released at the end of April. Lisa will also appear in the music video for the track that she has voiced.
Meanwhile, The Black Label went on to confirm the news, "BLACKPINK’s Lisa will feature on Taeyang’s album that is planned to be released this month."
Recently, BTS member Jimin had collaborated with Taeyang for 'Vibe.'
Here's how fans reacted-
Taeyang and Lisa dance break wiws— BLΛÆKPIÐK_BAEMON (@Jendeukiebp2) April 12, 2023
Lisa and Taeyang Late april?— Million Stars IS A PROUD CARAT âï¸ ð ð (@VOTE_FOR_SVT__) April 12, 2023
It's gonna be a blood bath in here.
TAEYANG X LISA IS COMING#TAEYANGxLISA pic.twitter.com/zePzzOAXAq— NGUYEN PHUONG (@Phuong91988) April 12, 2023
Okayyy hopefully no fanwar, in Lisa fans I trust! Come on lisa and taeyang are in hoobae sunbae https://t.co/Bx9D5fTZGa— Ana.Z ððððð♣ï¸♦ï¸♥ï¸♠ï¸ (@chocolicasxxi) April 12, 2023
I love this! Trainee Lisa made a cameo in Ringa Linga & now idol Lisa will feature on Taeyang's album ð¥º https://t.co/7NbSoOYVUE— ð¹ (@New_Romantics_M) April 12, 2023
On a positive note vips, still better to have #LISA than the other rapper girl of her grp. That could hv been an absolute blood bath#TAEYANG #DownToEarth— Shoparak (@still_life_ever) April 12, 2023
you're so embarassing atp. they knew each other since before and lisa even appeared in his mv. and have u listens to vibe? jimin sang half of the song. that's how generous taeyang is to the ppl that he collabs with. STOP BEING SO PETTY OVER EVERYTHING https://t.co/fDEuOk698W— abby WTB NCT LIGHTSTICK (@red_jongin) April 12, 2023