BLACKPINK’s Lisa to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang's album

Lisa will be part of the music video of the song

Lisa/Blackpink on Instagram

Osen, has reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be a part of BIGBANG’s Taeyang's comeback album 'Down to Earth', which is slated to released at the end of April. Lisa will also appear in the music video for the track that she has voiced.

Meanwhile, The Black Label went on to confirm the news, "BLACKPINK’s Lisa will feature on Taeyang’s album that is planned to be released this month."

Recently, BTS member Jimin had collaborated with Taeyang for 'Vibe.'

Here's how fans reacted-

Taeyang and Lisa dance break wiws — BLΛÆKPIÐK_BAEMON (@Jendeukiebp2) April 12, 2023

Lisa and Taeyang Late april?

It's gonna be a blood bath in here. — Million Stars IS A PROUD CARAT â­ï¸ ð ð (@VOTE_FOR_SVT__) April 12, 2023

Okayyy hopefully no fanwar, in Lisa fans I trust! Come on lisa and taeyang are in hoobae sunbae https://t.co/Bx9D5fTZGa — Ana.Z ððððð♣ï¸♦ï¸♥ï¸♠ï¸ (@chocolicasxxi) April 12, 2023

I love this! Trainee Lisa made a cameo in Ringa Linga & now idol Lisa will feature on Taeyang's album ð¥º https://t.co/7NbSoOYVUE — ð¹ (@New_Romantics_M) April 12, 2023

On a positive note vips, still better to have #LISA than the other rapper girl of her grp. That could hv been an absolute blood bath#TAEYANG #DownToEarth — Shoparak (@still_life_ever) April 12, 2023