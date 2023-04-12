Breaking News
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang's album

Updated on: 12 April,2023 10:58 AM IST
Lisa will be part of the music video of the song

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang's album

Lisa/Blackpink on Instagram


Osen, has reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be a part of BIGBANG’s Taeyang's comeback album 'Down to Earth', which is slated to released at the end of April. Lisa will also appear in the music video for the track that she has voiced. 


Meanwhile, The Black Label went on to confirm the news, "BLACKPINK’s Lisa will feature on Taeyang’s album that is planned to be released this month."



Recently,  BTS member Jimin had collaborated with Taeyang for 'Vibe.'


