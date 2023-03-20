BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM, Blackpink members attend Harry Styles concert

Harry Styles performed in Seoul
BTS
After clips of BTS members attending Harry Styles concert in the US last year went viral, Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM were spotted attending his concert in Seoul on Monday. Harry Styles is currently on his Love on Tour concert. Reportedly, Blackpink members Rose and Jennie were also part of the audience. Many other popular K-drama and K-pop artistes showed up at the gig.
Meanwhile, BTS fans aka Army have been sharing clips of Taehyung and Jungkook vibing together at the concert, causing ‘Taekook’ to trend on Twitter.
Here's how fans reacted
