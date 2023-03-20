BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM, Blackpink members attend Harry Styles concert

Harry Styles performed in Seoul

BTS

After clips of BTS members attending Harry Styles concert in the US last year went viral, Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM were spotted attending his concert in Seoul on Monday. Harry Styles is currently on his Love on Tour concert. Reportedly, Blackpink members Rose and Jennie were also part of the audience. Many other popular K-drama and K-pop artistes showed up at the gig.

Meanwhile, BTS fans aka Army have been sharing clips of Taehyung and Jungkook vibing together at the concert, causing ‘Taekook’ to trend on Twitter.

Here's how fans reacted

DIOS SE RENOVO LOS MOMENTOS TAEKOOK DE HARRY https://t.co/KFEiP7fdiz — lud;PJM1 IS COMING MARCH (@JIIMINH13) March 20, 2023

Suga was with namjoon… Hyungshik was with Tae — à¼ï¸..ðð´ð¸ð»ððððºã·ï¸ Tae land á¥«á­¡ (@taekthtae1) March 20, 2023

I think this is #taekook reaction when Harry Styles ð³ï¸‍ð !!! pic.twitter.com/91ycuTO0Mf — ðð (@ayuuu095) March 20, 2023

Members of BTS dancing during What Makes You Beautiful.#LoveOnTourSeoul

20.3.23



ð¥: cyjm0613pic.twitter.com/Zrygh3P6iW — HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) March 20, 2023

need a blackpink and harry styles collab now please — noa á¦ (@noaaaaaaalb) March 20, 2023