BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM, Blackpink members attend Harry Styles concert

BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM, Blackpink members attend Harry Styles concert

Updated on: 20 March,2023 11:11 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Harry Styles performed in Seoul

BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM, Blackpink members attend Harry Styles concert

After clips of BTS members attending Harry Styles concert in the US last year went viral, Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM were spotted attending his concert in Seoul on Monday. Harry Styles is currently on his Love on Tour concert. Reportedly, Blackpink members Rose and Jennie were also part of the audience. Many other popular K-drama and K-pop artistes showed up at the gig. 


Also Read: 'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's agencies react to divorce reports



Meanwhile, BTS fans aka Army have been sharing clips of Taehyung and Jungkook vibing together at the concert, causing ‘Taekook’ to trend on Twitter.


Here's how fans reacted

 

BTS K-Pop Jungkook blackpink Namjoon Suga Kim Taehyung

