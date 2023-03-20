'Crash Landing On You' stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin's agencies react to divorce reports

On March 15, a YouTube video claimed ‘Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin divorced after 6 months of marriage…Shocking!’

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Fans of popular K-drama 'Crash Landing On You' stars and real life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were in for a shock recently after reports of the couple getting divorced started doing the rounds. On March 15, a video on YouTube claimed, ‘Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin divorced after 6 months of marriage…Shocking!’ The video further claimed that Hyun Bin had gambled overseas which disappointed Son Ye Jin as they suffered immense financial loss leading to the divorce. Apparently the couple had mutually agreeing to separate.

Reportedly, Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment has said that the rumours being circulated by the YouTube channel are ‘groundless’. They added that the agency is continuously monitoring such rumours and plan to take legal action after conducting an internal review of the situation. Similarly, Son Ye Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment also shared their plans saying that they will be taking strong legal action against the video and the channel. They called it ‘obvious fake news.’

Here's how fans reacted

See what you did, you heartless people. VaMs even had to address these stupid rumors. It's a pity that BinJin had to know about this nonsense.



Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin are living in perfect harmony, with their baby boy. That's a fact. https://t.co/UYEVndZL9T — K ð¥BinJinMommyDaddy (@Karlee____) March 20, 2023

The couple who got married in March 2022 are parents of a baby boy. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first child on November 27, they announced their pregnancy in July, where Son Ye-jin had penned a note for fans on Instagram. Son Ye-jin’s agency had confirmed the news, adding that that the child and mother are in good health.

