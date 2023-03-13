BTS's Jimin leaves for America, releases new teasers for Face

Face will release on March 24

BTS's vocalist and dancer Jimin left for America on Monday and was spotted at South Korea's Incheon airport. Jimin is heading to New York for a private schedule and was seen greeting fans and the media before taking his flight.

Dressed completely in black along with a bucket hat and mask, fans couldn't stop raving about the K-pop star's look. Here's how fans reacted-

most of the airport security taking photos of our global it boy park jimin pic.twitter.com/STE9zUvEbE — 🪞🅕🅐🅒🅔 JIMIN 🪞 (@lillybreadd) March 13, 2023

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JIMIN



Can't wait for #FACE and all the content you're preparing for us ððâ¾ï¸ pic.twitter.com/6X9jF7qtNu — ðCOSMOSâ·ðð¨‍ðð¦ð±ð(semi-ia) (@PrincessVinii) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Jimin who is all set to make his solo debut this month with the album titled Face, has also dropped teasers for the same. Face will release on March 24. Set Me Free Pt. 2 is the fifth track on Jimin’s upcoming album that will have a total of six tracks. A post on Big Hit's Twitter account reveals the project will include the main track 'Like Crazy' and pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2,' which will drop March 17.

