BTS's Jimin leaves for America, releases new teasers for Face

BTS's Jimin leaves for America, releases new teasers for Face

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:36 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Face will release on March 24

BTS's Jimin leaves for America, releases new teasers for Face

Jimin/Instagram


BTS's vocalist and dancer Jimin left for America on Monday and was spotted at South Korea's Incheon airport. Jimin is heading to New York for a private schedule and was seen greeting fans and the media before taking his flight. 


Dressed completely in black along with a bucket hat and mask, fans couldn't stop raving about the K-pop star's look. Here's how fans reacted-




Meanwhile, Jimin who is all set to make his solo debut this month with the album titled Face, has also dropped teasers for the same. Face will release on March 24. Set Me Free Pt. 2 is the fifth track on Jimin’s upcoming album that will have a total of six tracks. A post on Big Hit's Twitter account reveals the project will include the main track 'Like Crazy' and pre-release song 'Set Me Free Pt. 2,' which will drop March 17.

 

 
 
 
 
 
BTS Jimin K-Pop Korean Entertainment

